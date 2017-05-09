Five De Soto seniors honored at spring signing day ceremony

— Five seniors were recognized in De Soto's spring signing day ceremony on Wednesday, and while all five Wildcats are looking forward to collegiate athletics, they won't forget their high school roots.

Remaining close to home was important for Baker signees Andrew Dowdy and Ty Kempf. Dowdy will join a Baker soccer team that has made four straight trips to the NAIA tournament, and Kempf will look to contribute to the BU baseball program.

"I had to stay home. I wanted to stay home because the other school I picked (Westminster) was two hours and 30 minutes away," Dowdy said. "Just being home was probably my main thing. Baker is so successful in soccer also, and that's going to help me out."

Dowdy was a two-year captain for De Soto, and led the Wildcats to the state title game in 2015.

"It was crazy because in the state semis, I scored two goals that game and I thought it was the best time of my life. It was a dream basically just to be in a state final," Dowdy said. "I'm always going to say that to my kids. It's just a great thing."

De Soto soccer coach Jesse Smith believes that Dowdy will fit right in at Baker between his soccer skills and personality.

"On the field, he is a force to be reckoned with. Just the combination of his size, his strength and his speed makes it almost an impossible matchup for the opponent defensively and offensively. He's scored a number of big-time goals for us, especially in our run to the state championship game his junior year," said Smith of Dowdy. "Otherwise, Andrew is a phenomenal person. We are super proud of him as a soccer program and as a community. Baker is getting one heck of a player and just an awesome individual."

Baker posted a record of 13-5-2 last season, and Dowdy is excited to go from one successful program to another.

"It's nice coming into a winning program already and not something that's just been started up or something that's been kind of bad for a while," Dowdy said. "It's something that I can go into and I hope I can make a positive impact already from the beginning."

Just like Dowdy, Kempf received high praise from his high school coach at the ceremony. De Soto baseball coach Joel Thaemert considered Kempf as one of the best outfielders that has come through his program during his 11 years at the helm.

"He didn't know this and I haven't told anybody this, but I would put Ty in probably our top 15 outfielders in the 11 years that I've coached here. That's a lot of outfielders, and that's pretty good company to be in," Thaemert said. "He's just very good defensively for us — center field, left field, right field — he can play it all. Baker University is getting a great kid."

Along with his defensive versatility, Kempf will serve as a unique offensive weapon for Baker as a switch-hitter.

"It's fun because you always get to see the ball longer as a lefty facing a righty and a righty facing a lefty. It's a blast," Kempf said. "Then you get extra work because it's tough to be a switch-hitter. It's very tough."

Baker posted a record of 16-39 this season, but Kempf is encouraged about the future of the Wildcats' program under second-year coach Ryan Goodwin.

"I love his energy. He brings great energy to the team," Kempf said. "Just how they play and how they bring it around. I've got a couple of friends on the team right now on the team, so that helped me to make my decision."

Kempf was one of two De Soto baseball players to sign to play at the next level. Jackson Thaemert, the son of Joel Thaemert, inked his letter of intent with Cloud County Community College.

De Soto assistant coach Brett Hothan spoke on behalf of the DHS senior, while Joel and DeAnn Thaemert — an assistant coach on the Wildcats girls basketball team — got to sit alongside their son for his special moment.

"Number One, he's a competitor. He gets that look in his eyes when he steps up on the mound or when he steps into the batter's box," said Hothan of the Cloud County signee. "You just know he's going to get the job done. That's very impressive, and he's just done great things for us. Number Two is perseverance. That really comes to mind."

Hothan went into further detail about Thaemert's perseverance. Thaemert has been playing this season despite a having a partial tear in his rotator cuff.

"For some high school guys, that might be the end of your high school career. They might shut it down after that and say, 'Hey, I've got bigger and better things ahead of me and I'm just going to call it. That's it,'" Hothan said. "But not Jackson. Jackson's out there practicing every single day working extremely hard."

Thaemert has played first base this season in order to cut down on the number of throws he has to make defensively. The De Soto first baseman has helped the Wildcats to a record of 11-7 going into their final regular season doubleheader against Eudora.

"We had a rough patch, but I feel like we're coming back toward the end of the season and I think we'll finish strong," Thaemert said.

Thaemert will join a Cloud County team that went 28-31 in its first season under coach Eric Gilliland, who was a college teammate of Hothan with the T-Birds.

"Coach Gilliland really has that program moving in the right direction," Gothan said. "He's turned that program in just one year. I think Jackson is going to be a big part of that."

Gothan added, "I wouldn't be surprised that if in two years that I'm heading up to Cloud County and he's signing with a big, major university because I think the sky is the limit for him."

While Thaemert has persevered through injury to pursue his dream of playing at the next level, the last two De Soto signees overcame their respective mental blocks prior to Tuesday's ceremony.

De Soto cheerleader Katey Hinds and wrestler Justin Vossmer both had their doubts of if they had the ability to be collegiate athletes, which made Tuesday that much more special for them.

"It's really exciting because I kind of told myself around sophomore year of high school that I wasn't good enough to be on a college team," Hinds, who signed with Allen County Community College, said. "It was really exciting to know that my hard work that I did at one point really did pay off and that I can keep doing something that I love."

Hinds' work ethic was one of her strongest qualities according to De Soto cheer coach Kelcie Cater, and she knows the DHS senior will continue to lead by example at Allen County.

"Miss Katey has been on the cheer squad all four years. This past year as a senior, she was a captain," Cater said. "We are just really extremely proud of her. She's a great leader, and Allen County is so fortunate to have her."

Hinds vividly remembers the first time she met Allen County cheer coach Chelsea Layman, and is thankful that they happened to cross paths.

"I actually just happened to bump into the coach at our cheer competition. She was super cute and super friendly," Hinds said. "I jokingly walked by and was like, 'Oh, the Red Devils. That's so funny.' She was like, 'Well, you could be one,' and I was like, 'OK.' It just kind of happened to work out, and it was really cool."

Just like with Hinds, there was a specific moment shared about Vossmer by De Soto wrestling coach Shannon Sawner that helped bring his story full circle at the ceremony.

"It seems like just yesterday, but six years ago, coach (Jesse) Smith brought a PE class over and we did a little wrestling unit and I remember a day or two afterward his mom emailed me, 'What's this wrestling stuff all about? What's going on?'" Sawner said. "So I basically had to convince her to let her son wrestle. He showed up and has loved it ever since."

Vossmer, who signed with Williams Baptist, has had several trials and tribulations on the mat since he fell in love with the sport in the seventh grade PE class. The De Soto senior was disappointed that he didn't qualify for state in his final high school season, but Tuesday's ceremony helped him realize that his dedication paid off.

"It means a lot to me. Honestly I don't think I'd be able to go on to the next level if it wasn't for 7216 Recruiting," Vossmer said. "It kind of pushed my wrestling film to the colleges. I never really pictured myself standing here signing, especially just starting in seventh grade when there are college wrestlers who have been wrestling their whole life."

Williams Baptist was the right fit for Vossmer on a couple of different levels. Vossmer will join one of the top teams in the NAIA, and be able to pursue his major of physical education.

"Their student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1. They took fourth at nationals for NAIA this year, and their wrestling (team) is just a huge family," Vossmer said. "They do everything together. They don't have to, but they choose to."