Golf roundup: SMNW’s Ghilardi finishes second at Olathe North Invitational

The Shawnee Mission Northwest duo of C.C. Ghilardi and Joe Bultman earned top-five finishes at the Olathe North Invitational on Monday at Falcon Ridge Golf Course.

Ghilardi fired a round of 72 to finish second — one shot back of SM East's Thomas Luger — and Bultman carded a 75 to take fifth.

The Cougars placed fifth in the team standings.

Peyton Zipf paced SM North with a round of 99 to lead the Indians to 11th place.

St. James 4th, Mill Valley 7th at Ironhorse

St. James' William Wilk finished in a five-way tie for ninth after shooting a round of 79 at Ironhorse Golf Course.

Grant Eaton was one shot back of Wilk in a tie for 14th to help the Thunder take fourth in the team standings. Connor Plattner and Frankie Failoni carded rounds of 82 to tie for 20th.

Nick Davie led Mill Valley with a round of 81, which was good for a tie for 17th place. The Jaguars finished seventh as a team.