Mill Valley baseball coasts past SM North, 11-1

After suffering consecutive losses for the first time this season over the weekend at the Spartan Roundball Classic in Emporia, Mill Valley baseball coach Jeff Strickland preached to his team to stay the course going into the Jaguars' game on Monday against Shawnee Mission North.

Strickland's squad received a dominant performance on the mound from Quinton Hall, and the offense capitalized on a couple of crucial SM North errors to get back in the win column with an 11-1 mercy-rule victory over the Indians.

"We told them don't change anything they were doing because we lost those games, but we didn't play poorly if that makes sense," said Strickland of Mill Valley's losses to Andover Central and Maize South. "We laughed because the baseball gods had been smiling on us all year and they didn't smile on us for about 22 hours. We didn't play poorly. It was good to get back and win, but our biggest things was not wins and losses, it was playing well and I thought our guys played really well."

It didn't take long for the good fortunes to return for Mill Valley on its home field. Luke Sosaya got the Jaguars on the board in the first with a two-RBI infield single that fell in between SM North pitcher Brad Barr and second baseman Chase Kleinsasser.

"Putting pressure on the other team, that's been our M.O. all year and forcing teams to make plays," Strickland said. Gaining momentum throughout the game when you get a performance on the mound like Quinton Hall on the mound, you want to do well for him."

Hall didn't need much help from the Mill Valley offense, as he struck out seven and only gave up one hit in three innings.

"I felt great," Hall said. "I just threw strikes and kept getting in a roll and it worked for me."

After Hall struck out five of the first six batters he faced, the Jaguars pounced on SM North for seven runs in the home half of the second. Will Morris started things off with a one-out RBI single, but the Jaguars did the rest of their damage after two SM North errors.

The Indians didn't pay for the first error, as Travis Wunderlin dropped a fly ball and recovered to throw it to third for a force out. The Jaguars capitalized on the second one, though, as Morris came around to score on a fly ball that was mishandled by Sam Schwartz.

After Sosaya was hit by a pitch to make it 5-0, Ethan Judd and Jonathan Contreras hit back-to-back two-run singles to break the game open.

"This was the worst we have played in my two years here. I've absolutely never had a team play this bad," SM North coach Jason Day said. "They just didn't want to be here. We got out there and we thought we were going to sleepwalk through. I don't know what we were thinking actually."

Day was disgruntled partly because of how the Indians had gained momentum last week after back-to-back wins over Shawnee Mission South and Olathe South. The Indians were able to get on the board after an RBI from Jackson Drakulich in the fourth, but it was too little, too late.

The Jaguars' final two runs came by the way of a Dawson Cantwell RBI double and a sacrifice fly from Sosaya, who led Mill Valley with four RBIs.

Mill Valley improved to 13-5, and will round out the regular season with games today and Thursday against Blue Valley North.

The Indians fell to 7-11, and will try to bounce back today against SM West. North will also end its regular season on Thursday against Lansing.