Mill Valley soccer falls to Olathe Northwest, 1-0

— The Mill Valley girls soccer team fell in a 1-0 hole 12 minutes into Monday's match against Olathe Northwest, and the Jaguars weren't able to recover as they went on to lose by the same score.

Olathe Northwest senior Savannah Moxley soared over a scrum of players in the box to head home a corner kick for the lone goal of the match.

"We were not ready to play this game at all. Our first half, we did things that we haven't done all season," Mill Valley coach Arlan Vomhof said. "We did the complete opposite of what we've been working on and we just weren't ready the first half. At the point they got that header in, we had I think seven or eight uncontested headers that they won. If you don't challenge them, they're going to put one in."

The Jaguars started to win the battle of the midfield midway through the first half, but it did not translate into many good looks in the attacking third. A Haley Freeman free kick from 25 yards out that went over the crossbar proved to be the Jaguars' best scoring opportunity in the first 40 minutes.

Vomhof was much happier with the Jaguars' effort in the second half even though they never found an equalizer. The Mill Valley coach is still searching for a way to get the best out of his team in games and practices to begin the week.

"We had a good talk at halftime. The second half was much better," Vomhof said. "This is the one thing that I hate about Monday games is that it's hard to come off of a weekend and go right into a game. Even our Monday practices are usually not very good. Mondays are hard to play."

Mill Valley used its speed with a couple of runs up the sidelines by Adde Hinkle and Ella Shirley in the second half, but the Jaguars struggled to get to rebounds or on the other end of balls played into the box.

Hinkle had the Jaguars' best scoring chance in the 53rd minute when she fired a shot from the penalty kick mark that went right into the hands of Olathe Northwest goalie Kaylie Kappelmann. Shirley went on to record the Jaguars' last shot in the final minute from the edge of the box, but it sailed over the crossbar.

"They've got speed, and they sneak around the back side," said Vomhof of Hinkle and Shirley. "They gave us opportunities. We just need someone in the middle when it's sent across. They've got to keep up. It's also one of those things that if we attack with everybody, we've got to make sure that we get back and in the first half we weren't doing that. We were letting them do anything they wanted to."

The Jaguars (9-4-2) will take on Blue Valley North at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at BV Northwest before turning their attention to regionals. Vomhof is confident about the Jaguars' chances in regionals if they're at their best.

"If we get a break in our draw, we've got a chance to do well," Vomhof said. "(If) some teams with better records knock us down to where we're against (St. Thomas) Aquinas and Blue Valley Southwest, we're going to have to play our 'A' game to get through. We've done it.

"That's what I told them at halftime that was frustrating tonight because the team that played in the first half was not the team that beat Aquinas. It was not the team that beat (Bishop) Miege. It was not the team that beat Blue Valley. I think the second half we saw more of that team than we did the first half."