Soccer roundup: De Soto shuts out Bonner Springs; Crowder leads MCA past Sumner
May 9, 2017
De Soto goalkeeper Taylor Rogers notched her 10th shutout of the season in the Wildcats' 7-0 win over Bonner Springs on Monday.
Morgan Laplante scored twice to pace the Wildcats. Drayvhen Moore, Tanith Beal, Mackenzie Mohl, Alexa Rosetta and Madison Plake added a goal apiece.
De Soto (14-0-1) will play host to Baldwin at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Maranatha 4, Sumner 1
Maranatha Christian Academy senior Kayla Crowder scored all four of the Eagles' goals in their 4-1 win over Sumner.
The William Jewell signee finished the regular season with 29 goals, and now has 88 for her career.
Maranatha (9-6) will turn its attention to the 4-1A regional tournament, which will take place next week.
Blue Valley North 8, Shawnee Mission North 1
Shawnee Mission North could not keep pace with Blue Valley North in an 8-1 loss to the Mustangs.
The Indians (2-12) will hit the road to play Lawrence High at 7 p.m. today.
