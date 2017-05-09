Soccer roundup: De Soto shuts out Bonner Springs; Crowder leads MCA past Sumner

De Soto goalkeeper Taylor Rogers notched her 10th shutout of the season in the Wildcats' 7-0 win over Bonner Springs on Monday.

Morgan Laplante scored twice to pace the Wildcats. Drayvhen Moore, Tanith Beal, Mackenzie Mohl, Alexa Rosetta and Madison Plake added a goal apiece.

De Soto (14-0-1) will play host to Baldwin at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Maranatha 4, Sumner 1

Maranatha Christian Academy senior Kayla Crowder scored all four of the Eagles' goals in their 4-1 win over Sumner.

The William Jewell signee finished the regular season with 29 goals, and now has 88 for her career.

Maranatha (9-6) will turn its attention to the 4-1A regional tournament, which will take place next week.

Blue Valley North 8, Shawnee Mission North 1

Shawnee Mission North could not keep pace with Blue Valley North in an 8-1 loss to the Mustangs.

The Indians (2-12) will hit the road to play Lawrence High at 7 p.m. today.