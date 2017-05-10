Baseball roundup: Maranatha earns two-run rule victories over Harmon

Maranatha Christian Academy's baseball team coasted to two run-rule victories over Harmon on Tuesday.

The Eagles shut out Harmon, 15-0, in Game One, and kept on rolling with a 16-1 win in Game Two.

In Game One, Jordan Linderer, Nate Burdette, Brett Perry and Michael Goodwin all collected two hits apiece. Greyson Wiley dazzled at the plate and on the mound, as he led the Eagles with four RBIs and only allowed two hits over three innings in a complete game shutout.

Wiley and Burdette each drove in three runs to lead the Eagles in Game Two. Matthew Goodwin went 2-for-2 with and RBI and two runs scored. Linderer and Raydo scored four runs apiece.

The Eagles (12-5) will conclude their regular season at 4:15 p.m. Thursday against Christ Prep at the Mid-America West Sports Complex.

St. James 9, Blue Valley 6

St. James Academy jumped on Blue Valley early and often with a five-run first, as the Thunder prevailed for a 9-6 victory over the Tigers.

Jacob Owens, Derek Ripp and Ryan O'Dell each had two hits to lead the Thunder. Spencer Kaifes went 1-for-5 with an RBI, three runs scored and three stolen bases. Kemper Bednar paced the Thunder with two RBIs.

The Thunder (12-7) will wrap up their regular season at 4 p.m. today against St. Joseph Central at Benedictine.

Mill Valley 3, Blue Valley North 1

Mill Valley scored two runs in the first, and that was all starter Jack Blancarte needed to lead the Jaguars to a 3-1 victory over Blue Valley North.

Blancarte pounded the strike zone, as he punched out seven and walked none in seven innings of one-run ball.

Luke Sosaya went 2-for-2 with two RBIs to pace the Mill Valley offense. Brady Garrison added two hits, and Dawson Cantwell had an RBI single.

Mill Valley (14-5) will square off against BV North again at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Blue Valley District Athletic Complex — Switzer location.

Shawnee Mission Northwest 5, Leavenworth 3

Shawnee Mission Northwest used a balanced offensive attack to hold off Leavenworth for a 5-3 win to close out the regular season.

Seven Cougars collected a hit apiece. Dylan Nedved led SM Northwest with two RBIs, and Alex Rice and Bhargav Marada each drove in a run.

The Cougars are 15-5 heading into regionals.

De Soto 6, Eudora 4; Eudora 3, De Soto 1

De Soto split its final regular season doubleheader against Eudora, as the Wildcats defeated the Cardinals, 6-4, in eight innings in Game One before falling, 3-1, in the nightcap.

Tony Slaughter and Jack Barger each collected three hits apiece in the opener. Barger drove in two runs to lead the Wildcats, and Cole Zade, Max Barger, Mason Clark and Darren Winans each had an RBI.

Slaughter hit a solo shot in Game Two, but the Wildcats couldn't recover from the Cardinals' three-run first.

The Wildcats will take a record of 12-8 going into regionals.

SM West 14, SM North 4

Shawnee Mission North scored three runs in the top of the first, but it was all SM West after that, as the Vikings downed the Indians, 14-4.

The Vikings scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth, and closed out the run-rule victory with five in the fifth.

Sam Schwartz went 2-for-2 with a run scored to lead the Indians. Tanner Willmon ripped a two-RBI double in the first. Max Getzlow and Alejandro Torres both had a hit and an RBI.

The Indians (7-12) will end their regular season with a road matchup at 6 p.m. Thursday against Lansing.