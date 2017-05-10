Shawnee volunteer helps show off symphony’s showhouse

It’s the longest-running showhouse event in the country and now, it’s open until Mother’s Day.

The Symphony Designers’ Showhouse, which benefits the Kansas City Symphony Alliance has helped raise $5 million since its inception.

This year, the event is featuring a beautiful older home in Hyde Park.

The showhouse boutique features one-of-a-kind items and the latest in home decor ideas and fashion from area artisans.

One of the hardworking volunteers who helps run the event is Richard Klein, a retired structural engineer from Shawnee.

He became a volunteer for KCSA several years ago for one simple reason: he loves symphony music.

He said volunteering was one of the best decisions he’s made.

“I’ve made a lot of friends and we’re helping a very worthy cause for the arts in Kansas City,” said Klein, who has served on the showhouse committee for three years. “Many people don’t realize the Kansas City Symphony is one of the soundest financially in the country because it has good management.”

Preparing for the showhouse is practically a year-round project.

Organizers start looking for a home in November or December and by January, they take possession, said Klein.

Through April, select designers are allowed to work their magic on the home.

Volunteers help run the event, giving guests tours and teaching them about unique aspects of the house.

This year, the house, 816 Gleed Terrace, Kansas City, Mo., is open six days per week and it hosts private parties.

“It’s not an easy chore,” Klein said. “It’s a worthy cause and a fun project. It takes a lot of people to pull it off.”

For more information about the Symphony Designers’ Showhouse, visit showhouse.org.

For more information about KCSA, visit kcsymphonyalliance.org.