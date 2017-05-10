SMNW softball seniors shine in doubleheader sweep of SM North

Shawnee Mission Northwest seniors Hanna Weaver, Taylor Pagacz and Ashley Weigel could not have asked for a much better way to celebrate their final regular season games, as the Cougars swept a doubleheader from SM North on Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.

The Cougars shut out the Indians, 10-0, in Game One and held off a late charge from SM North to win the nightcap, 9-6.

"It's a great way to end the season, and I think we played really well as a family," Weaver, who will be going to scuba-diving school in the Virgin Islands, said. "It was good getting to play with everyone and become closer."

The three SM Northwest seniors all had at least one hit in each game, which was a pleasant sight to see for Cougars coach Anthony Kinney.

"What I've been telling a lot of people lately is that these are not just your ordinary seniors closing out four years of Northwest softball, but they are program players that are closing out four years of Northwest softball," Kinney said. "They've gone through the ranks. They've done their time at JV, which was stress that that's your developing stage and getting you ready for varsity."

Pagacz had two hits in each contest, and drove in two runs in Game Two. The SM Northwest senior was pleased with her performance, but was even happier that it helped the Cougars get the sweep.

"This team means the world to me, honestly," Pagacz, who will pursue a nursing degree at Pittsburg State, said.

After the Cougars scored one run in the second on an SM North error, Weigel pushed the lead to 2-0 with an RBI double in the third. Northwest then broke the game open with five runs in the fourth, and freshman Emma Gude closed out the mercy-rule victory with a bases-clearing double in the fifth.

Sophomore Megan Formwalt struck out six and walked none while tossing a three-hitter in Game One. The contributions from underclassmen like Formwalt and Gude have been crucial to the Cougars' success all season long, according to Weaver.

"They stepped up and showed us what they can do," Weaver said. "They've been a huge part of our program. Without them, we wouldn't be the team that we are."

The Cougars bolted out of the gates in Game Two as well, but the Indians did not back down. After Weaver started out the scoring in the second with a sacrifice fly, Emily Wells and Pagacz followed with two-run singles later in the frame.

Northwest led 6-0 after three, but North scored twice in the fourth and rallied for four runs in the fifth to get right back in it.

"Just keeping the line moving. Everyone contributed that game," SM North coach Julie True said. "That was the game-changer between the first game and the second game. Everyone contributed."

Leksi Macan got the Indians on the board with a sacrifice fly to score Hannah Redick, and Dallas Drakulich cut the deficit to 6-2 with an RBI single.

The Cougars answered with an RBI single from Jennaka Bultman — who went 4-for-4 in the nightcap — in the home half of the third, but they missed out on a chance to break the game open by leaving the bases loaded.

North pulled within 7-6 after Macan and Sami Walker came through with two-run singles in the fifth, and the Indians were inches away from tying it in the sixth. Alyssa Romary made a dash for home after a single from Selene Cisneros, but Hannah Sullivan threw her out at the plate to end the inning.

The Cougars scored two insurance runs on a Lauren Wolfe single in the bottom of the sixth to get some breathing room going into the seventh. Weigel was proud of how the Cougars remained calm when they had to face adversity.

"We're a family, and we work together no matter what," Weigel, who is going to Kansas State to study psychology, said.

One common bright spot for the Cougars and the Indians was the production they received out of the leadoff spot. Wells and Redick both collected five hits in the doubleheader.

"Being the leadoff hitter, she works the counts," said Kinney of Wells. "I very rarely see her underneath 2-2 counts. She typically sees three, four, five balls in an at-bat, so that's what a leadoff hitter does. She really just works the counts. She's like, 'You're going to walk me or I'm going to get a base-hit. It's whatever you want to give up for me.'"

While Redick isn't one to boast about herself, True had plenty of nice things to say about the SM North junior.

"She's just the catalyst. If she gets on, we know things are going to be good. That's why I have her lead off," said True of Redick. "She makes a statement and she gets a lot more at-bats that way. She's a motivating force. She's a quiet leader. She leads by example. She's not a loud person. She just gets the job done, and her teammates feed off of that."

The doubleheader served as the regular season finale for both teams. The Cougars will carry a record of 10-10 going into regionals, while the Indians sit at 9-10.