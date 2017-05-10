Soccer roundup: SMNW earns senior night win over Olathe North

Shawnee Mission Northwest's Michaela Keller scored what proved to be the game-winning goal on her senior night, as the Cougars claimed a 3-2 victory over Olathe North on Tuesday.

The Eagles grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first five minutes, but Brooke Haley scored just before halftime to pull the Cougars level.

Megan Nugent put the Cougars in front with 14 minutes remaining, and Keller pushed their lead to 3-1 with six minutes later. The Eagles pulled within one with less than four minutes to go, but the Cougars held them off the rest of the way.

The Cougars closed the regular season with a record of (10-4-2).

Blue Valley 2, St. James 1

Paige Talken scored in the second half, but St. James could not find an equalizer in a 2-1 loss to Blue Valley.

The Thunder (2-12-1) will wrap up their regular season at 4:30 p.m. today at St. Teresa's (Mo.).

Lawrence High 5, Shawnee Mission North 0

Shawnee Mission North could not slow down Lawrence High senior Skylar Drum — who recorded a hat trick — in a 5-0 loss to the Lions.

The Indians (2-13) will play their final regular season match at 6 p.m. Thursday at Schlagle.