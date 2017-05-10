Softball roundup: St. James, De Soto swept in doubleheaders

St. James Academy and De Soto's softball teams came up short in their respective doubleheaders on Tuesday, as the Thunder were swept by Blue Valley and the Wildcats dropped two against Eudora.

The late innings doomed the Thunder against the Tigers. St. James lost Game One, 8-4, after Blue Valley rallied for six runs in the sixth. Abie Bishop and Addie Laing had two hits apiece to lead the Thunder, and Hope Dedrick had two RBIs.

In Game Two, the Thunder and Tigers were tied before Blue Valley scored four runs in the fifth and another in the sixth en route to a 7-2 victory.

Katie Coens led the Thunder in the nightcap by going 3-for-4 with a run scored. Bishop also collected two more hits. Dedrick and Laing both went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

The Thunder (3-15) will round out their regular season at 4/6 p.m. today against Bishop Miege at the Mid-America West Sports Complex.

De Soto's regular season came to a close against Eudora, as the Wildcats (3-17) lost Game One, 12-0, and Game Two, 3-1.

Mackenzie Smith and Jordan Diehl accounted for the lone two hits for De Soto in Game Two.

Diehl, April Porter, Lauryn Williams and Hope Lamb collected the four hits for the Wildcats in Game Two. Hope also went the distance in the circle, as she limited the Cardinals to three runs on seven hits, while striking out three and walking one over six innings.