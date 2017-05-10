Two people arrested following overnight auto burglary

Shawnee Police arrested two people early Wednesday morning after they were allegedly seen burglarizing a vehicle in western Shawnee.

Officers were called to an address in the 21700 block of West 53rd Street around 1 a.m.

Captain Ben Mendoza of the Shawnee Police Department says officers were called by an alert citizen who saw someone inside a vehicle in the area.

Officers responded and after investigating the incident were able to identify and arrest two suspects.

Mendoza says the two were found to be in possession of items removed from an unlocked vehicle in the area.

County booking logs show that Shawnee officers arrested, 19-year-old Shawnee resident, Morgan Bilhimer and 18-year-old Geryan Murdock of Lawrence.

Bilhimer and Murdock have both been charged in Johnson County District Court with two counts of felony burglary to a motor vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor theft.

Both suspects should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. They are each being held by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office on $10,000 bond.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.