De Soto girls swim and dive wins Frontier League meet

By Chris Duderstadt

May 11, 2017

The De Soto girls swim and dive team notched first-place finishes in all three relays, and Gabrielle Mallozzi won two individual events to help the Wildcats coast to a Frontier League championship on Wednesday.

De Soto posted a team score of 448 to beat out Coffeyville Field Kindley High by 79 points for first place.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Kenzie Dalrymple, Alyssa Wernimont, Haley Dalrymple and Mallozzi got the Wildcats started by clocking in with a state-qualifying time of 2:04.64. The Wildcats' 200-yard freestyle relay team of Kenzie Dalrymple, Haley Dalrymple, Becca Clancy and Mallozzi added another state-qualifying mark of 1:51.09.

The 400-yard team of Clancy, Deghand, Sydney Ames and Sydney Hoover rounded out the meet by clocking in with a first-place time of 4:38.67.

Mallozzi claimed two of the Wildcats' three individual event titles after winning the 50-yard freestyle (25.95) and 100-yard backstroke (1:04.97). The De Soto senior set a school record in the 50-yard freestyle, and swam state-qualifying times in both events.

Kayla Deghand won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:51.92 to round out the event champions for the Wildcats.

Wernimont (200-yard freestyle), Haley Dalrymple (100-yard butterfly) and Kenzie Dalrymple (100-yard backstroke) added second-place finishes in their respective events.

