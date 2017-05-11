SMNW’s Ghilardi wins Lawrence Invitational to clinch Sunflower League individual title

— Shawnee Mission Northwest junior C.C. Ghilardi had a roller coaster of a round on Wednesday at the Lawrence Invitational at Eagle Bend Golf Course — which doubled as the final leg of the Sunflower League tournament — but he remained level-headed in crunch time.

Ghilardi won the Lawrence Invitational after firing a round of 1-under, 71, en route to clinching a Sunflower League title by six strokes.

After a rough patch to begin the back nine, Ghilardi wasn't sure if he had done enough to win Wednesday's tournament or the league title. Ghilardi entered Wednesday with four second-place finishes through six tournaments, and felt a huge sense of relief when it was confirmed that he came away with two victories at Eagle Bend.

"It feels like a big piece of something fell off my shoulders," Ghilardi said. "I didn't think I was ever going to win one this season because I've been getting second. So finally to do it, it feels good."

The SM Northwest junior was dialed in during a bogey-free front nine, as he carded birdies on holes one, three, four and nine.

"The front nine was a lot different than the back nine," Ghilardi said. "The front nine I was in a wonderful place. I felt pretty good on the front nine, but the back nine was pretty rough."

Things spun out of control in a hurry for Ghilardi after he made the turn. Ghilardi's tee shot on No. 10 went left into the woods, and led to his first bogey. After back-to-back pars, the SM Northwest junior carded another bogey on No. 13 before getting a double on No. 14.

Most of Ghilardi's struggles came in his short game to begin the back nine, but one putt was all he needed to get his confidence back. After missing a three-foot putt for bogey on No. 14, Ghilardi bounced back with a 30-footer for birdie on No. 15.

"After 15, I felt 100 times more comfortable," Ghilardi said. "Before that, I thought I was going to lose it. I calmed myself down with that big putt. That's what did it."

Ghilardi came up with a couple more par-saves to round out the day, and led the Cougars to a sixth-place team finish. Joe Bultman (eighth place, 74), Jackson Grotegut (tied for 31st, 82) and Cole Biery (tied for 43rd, 88) helped count to the Cougars' team score. It was the first round of the year that the Cougars haven't had to count a score in the 90s.

"Hopefully we can keep it up," Ghilardi said. "If they keep doing that, I think we might be able to slip into that third spot (at regionals) and get to state. That would be nice."

Bultman's round was very similar to that of Ghilardi's, as he stormed out of the gates on the front nine before struggling on the back. The SM Northwest sophomore's day got a little bit better, though, when he learned he finished as the Sunflower League runner-up.

"I think it's pretty cool that we got two players on the same team with me and C.C. going one-two in the league," Bultman said. "Overall, I was pretty disappointed with the way I finished the last two tournaments, but it's a pretty cool thing to do. Second place is pretty good in the league."

The highlight of the round for Bultman was carding an eagle on the par-5 ninth. Bultman was disappointed in his putting after he made the turn, and that was evident as headed to the practice green for some extra work on his short game before the awards ceremony.

"The way to keep a whole round together is maintain your steady putting throughout the round," Bultman said. "Today I let my putting get a way from me on the back nine, which kind of compounded and let to more bogeys which was unfortunate there."

With Ghilardi and Bultman placing first and second in the league standings, the Cougars were able to finish fourth as a team.

North finishes 11th in Lawrence Invitational, Sunflower League

Shawnee Mission North junior Caleb Brooks fired a round of 100 to lead the Indians to 11th place at the Lawrence Invitational. Senior Will Schneider was two strokes back of Brooks to finish second on the team.

The Indians also placed 11th in the Sunflower League team standings.

North and Northwest will both turn their attention to Monday's 6A regional tournament at Deer Creek Golf Course.