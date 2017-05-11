Softball roundup: St. James sweeps Miege; Mill Valley splits with BV North

The St. James Academy softball team swept Bishop Miege, 16-1 and 11-1, in its final regular season doubleheader on Wednesday.

Page Mindedahl led the Thunder in Game One after going 2-for-3 with five RBIs and a run scored. Margo Walters paced St. James with three hits, and had two RBIs and three runs scored.

Molly Hackett reached base all three times with two hits and a walk, and drove in two runs. Hope Dedrick and Abie Bishop chipped in two hits apiece.

Katie Coens tossed a two-hitter in the circle. Coens struck out four and walked two.

In Game Two, Mindedahl, Walters, Addie Laing and Haley Luna had two RBIs apiece.

Luna threw a three-hitter, struck out eight and walked three.

The Thunder closed the regular season with a record of 5-15.

Big sixth inning helps Mill Valley salvage split again BVN

Mill Valley split its regular season finale against Blue Valley North after dropping Game One, 8-6, and winning the nightcap, 15-7.

Jess Garcia went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the Jaguars in Game One. Peyton Moeder also went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Peyton Totzke reached base all three times after going 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.

Garcia and Moeder led the way again in Game Two. Garcia went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and hit a solo shot in the fourth to tie it at 1-1. Moeder had two triples to highlight the Jaguars' 12-run sixth inning, and led Mill Valley with five RBIs. Lauren Florez was a perfect 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Jaguars closed the regular season with a record of 11-9.