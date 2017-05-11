St. James baseball tops St. Joseph Central, 5-3

Senior Davis Ernsdorff homered as the St. James Academy baseball team earned a 5-3 win over St. Joseph Central in its regular season finale on Wednesday.

Ernsforff came into score on a sacrifice fly by Derek Ripp to get the Thunder on the board in the first, but St. Joseph Central answered with three runs in the top of the second.

Hunter Cashero and Casey Worley combined to throw five shutout innings the rest of the way, though, to silence the St. Joe Central offense.

St. James tied it up in the fourth with Ernsdorff's solo shot and a Nick Modricin RBI single. The Thunder took the lead for good in the fifth on a Ryan O'Dell sacrifice fly. Ernsdorff rounded out the scoring later in the frame when he dashed home on a passed ball.

The Thunder finished the regular season with a record of 13-7.