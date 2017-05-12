Baseball roundup: Mill Valley, Maranatha, SM North win regular season finales

Mill Valley senior Dawson Cantwell struck out nine and walked none in a complete game, three-hit shutout to lead the Jaguars to a 6-0 win over Blue Valley North on Thursday to round out the regular season.

Cantwell also went 2-for-4 at the plate. Fellow senior Brady Garrison also collected two hits, and had an RBI single in the first to jump-start the Jaguars.

Mill Valley bolted out to a 3-0 lead in the first.

Baylen Kelley and Mason Haydock helped the Jaguars close it out with RBI singles in the sixth.

The Jaguars finished the regulars season with a record of 15-5.

Maranatha 15, Christ Prep 3

Six players had multi-hit games to lead Maranatha Christian Academy to a 15-3 win over Christ Prep in the Eagles' regular season finale.

Jordan Linderer paced the Eagles with three hits, three runs scored, three stolen bases and an RBI. Nate Raydo was one of five Eagles with two base knocks, and led Maranatha with four RBIs. Raydo also scored two runs and stole two bases.

Nate Burdette, Greyson Wiley, Zach Pelham and Michael Goodwin rounded out the Eagles who had two hits. Burdette and Wiley drove in two runs apiece.

The Eagles wrapped up the regular season with a record of 13-5.

Shawnee Mission North 3, Lansing 1

After six scoreless innings, Shawnee Mission North prevailed against Lansing with a 3-1 victory in its final regular season contest.

Travis Hensley put the Indians on the board in the top of the seventh after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Sam Schwartz followed with a bases-loaded walk, and Chase Kleinsasser ripped an RBI single to cap the Indians' three-run seventh.

Lansing answered with a run in the bottom of the seventh, but left the tying run at the plate.

Jackson Drakulich only allowed three hits over four scoreless innings, and Adrian Garcia limited the Lions to one run on two hits in three frames.

The Indians posted a record of 8-12 in the regular season.