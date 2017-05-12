De Soto boys 4x100 relay team breaks school record at Frontier League meet

The De Soto boys 4x100-meter relay team of Trevor Watts, Ethan Rodriguez, Exavier Jackson and Brogan Williams set a school record with a winning time of 43.25 at the Frontier League meet on Thursday to lead the Wildcats to a third-place finish.

Watts, Rodriguez, Jackson and Williams were just .08 seconds off of the Frontier League meet record as well.

Rodriguez claimed two individual events titles after winning the 100 and 200-meter dashes. Jackson and Rodriguez also placed third and fourth, respectively, in the long jump.

Taylor Ramseyer and Sam Hubert paced the Wildcats in the distance events. Ramseyer took second in the 3,200-meter run, while Hubert paced third in the 1,600 meters.

Martin Searcy (second place, 110-meter hurdles) and Zach Titus (third, shot put) rounded out the top-three event finishers for the Wildcats on the boys side.

Gabby Collins led the De Soto girls squad to a fourth-place finish after winning the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:41.67. Collins and LaMyah Ricks placed second and third, respectively, in the 800-meter run.

The Wildcats had two top-three finishes from their relay teams after they placed second in the 4x100 and third in the 4x400. Sydney Selk added a third-place finish in the open 400 meters.

Kelsey Heer and Emily Fuhr paced the Wildcats in the field events by finishing second and third, respectively, in the discus.