De Soto girls soccer wraps up unbeaten regular season with 2-0 win over Baldwin

— The De Soto girls soccer team has some big postseason aspirations, but the Wildcats made sure to take some time on Thursday to soak in what they had accomplished.

With a 2-0 victory over Baldwin, the Wildcats won their 15th straight match to finish the regular season undefeated for the first time in school history at 15-0-1. De Soto also won the Frontier League title.

"It's really cool, and it's not something that I think we ever would have imagined when the season started. We tried to toughen up our schedule a lot with Blue Valley, Shawnee Mission Northwest and a lot of schools like that," De Soto coach Jesse Smith said. "I never would have dreamed that we would have gotten through without losing. It's really special group of seniors, so for them to kind of put their mark on the program with a regular season like this is awesome."

It was one of De Soto's six seniors who put the Wildcats on the board in the seventh minute, as Tanith Beal found the back of the net. While the Wildcats were able to take the early lead, the Bulldogs had their midfield play back to limit De Soto's opportunities and the score remained 1-0 going into the break.

"Coming into this game, I think we were not very focused because we beat them last time," Beal said while reflecting back on the Wildcats' 5-1 win over Baldwin on April 6. "They put up a better fight this time, and I think getting the goal early was really essential. Last game I didn't play against Baldwin, so it was good for me to get a goal this game."

De Soto scored again at about the same juncture of the second half, when sophomore Ashley Panagakis blasted in a shot from the top of the box in the 46th minute. Freshman Mackenzie Mohl set up the insurance goal for Panagakis by getting behind the Baldwin back line and crossing the ball in from the corner. Smith said that the overall team speed has been one of the strengths for his team all season long.

"They're really fast, and it takes a lot of effort out of the other team to mark them. We've got so much depth on our bench that really no matter who is on the field, the other team is having to work pretty hard to stay with I would say all of our players for that matter," Smith said. "We've got a pretty fast team. It helps to put shifts of players in and then when they get back on maybe for the second time, the other team hasn't had that opportunity to take a break. It's worked out for us really well, but the postseason is going to be a lot harder."

While junior goalkeeper Taylor Rogers and the De Soto back line were not tested much against the Bulldogs, Beal said that the Wildcats would not have finished the regular season unbeaten had it not been for them. Rogers has only allowed six goals in 16 matches, and has notched 11 shutouts.

"Taylor is an amazing keeper. Our defensive line, there's no way that anybody is going to get through them," Beal said. "They're just amazing. Our midfielders know how to switch the ball and get our forwards chances to score. Then our forwards just all work together really well."

The lone tie for De Soto came against SM Northwest in the season opener for both teams, as the Wildcats and Cougars played to a 1-1 draw. Between the strong showing against SM Northwest and earning 1-0 wins over Blue Valley and Olathe North — all three of which are Class 6A schools — the Wildcats feel like they have been battle-tested as they head into the postseason. The Wildcats have made back-to-back final four runs at 4A, and they're eager for the chance to do the same in their first season at 5A.

"I'm really confident with our team. I consider everyone family, and I feel like that's really essential if you're going to be a state-bound team," Beal said. "We've gone the past two years, so I feel like everyone believes we can go and that's really good."