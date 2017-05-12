Today's news
Soccer roundup: SM North shuts out Schlagle, 10-0
May 12, 2017
Shawnee Mission North coasted to a 10-0 win over Schlagle to conclude the regular season on Thursday.
Lindsay Edmonds led the way with a hat trick, and Makenzie Denham, Mike'e O'Dell, Madeline Her, Trinity Rosberg and Mackenzie Vielhauer all found the back of the net for the Indians.
North will head into regionals with a record of 3-13.
Blue Valley North 4, Mill Valley 3, 2OT
Mill Valley dropped its regular season finale in heartbreaking fashion with a 4-3 double-overtime loss to Blue Valley North.
Haley Freeman netted two goals for Mill Valley, and Payge Bush also scored.
The Jaguars concluded the regular season with a record of 9-5-2.
St. Teresa's 4, St. James 0
St. James Academy was unable to bookend its regular season with wins against St. Teresa's, as the Thunder lost to the Stars, 4-0, on Wednesday.
The Thunder edged the Stars in penalty kicks in their season opener.
The loss dropped the Thunder to 2-13-1 to wrap up the regular season.
