Mill Valley girls track and field wins EKL meet; two school records fall for St. James

— After winning 16 straight Kaw Valley League titles, the Mill Valley girls track and field team was not about to let a change of scenery snap its streak of league championships.

The Jaguars put together a balanced performance on the track and in the field to win its first Eastern Kansas League title on Friday at the Blue Valley District Activities Complex.

"It means a lot to jump from one league to a league full of 6As and 5As, and the competition is obviously a lot deeper," Mill Valley girls track and field coach Mark Peck said. "For these kids to step up at this level and compete at this meet, it's pretty special."

Senior Gabby Hopkins set the tone after winning the shot put with an EKL meet record throw of 44 feet, 3.25 inches. Hopkins was also the runner-up in the discus.

"That means a lot. It's our first meet in the EKL league, so coming out here and setting the record is kind of nice," Hopkins said. "I feel like we're all doing really good. We're all PRing."

The Jaguars continued to rack up the points in the field events in the high jump. Seniors Morgan Thomas and Megan Eckman finished first and second, respectively, with clearances of 5 feet, 4 inches and 5 feet, 2 inches, and Macy Thomas followed in fourth at 5 feet.

After Morgan Thomas clinched the high jump title with her clearance at 5-04, she elected to raise the bar to 5-06.25 to try and beat her personal-best and school record height of 5-06. While Mill Valley senior just missed clearing the bar, she was pleased with how the meet went for the Jaguar high-jumping trio.

Morgan Thomas and Eckman have continued to push each other to new heights over the past couple of seasons, and Macy Thomas has just added to the fun according to her older sister.

"It's awesome. During the summer, that's normal. I'm used to it," said Morgan of competing with Macy. "But it's crazy to see her in the same Mill Valley uniform. She's ranked really well going into regionals, and has a chance to qualify for state. That would be crazy to go out in her freshman year and my senior. That would be awesome."

Morgan Thomas also took third in the javelin, and Adele Warford won the event with a heave of 125 feet, 9 inches.

Mill Valley's distance runners did their part in clinching the league title for the Jaguars as well. Britton Nelson, Morgan Koca, Molly Haymaker and Bella Hadden clocked in at 9:49.74 to win the 4x800-meter relay. Nelson and Koca returned to the track to finish third and fourth, respectively, in the 3,200 meters.

"That's the nice thing about this team is that we've got some outstanding, high-elite level athletes obviously with Gabby in the shot and Eckman and Thomas in the high jump, but we've got a lot of depth. We scored in a lot of events," Peck said. "It was a collective effort. It wasn't just one or two studs carrying the team. I'm really proud of these kids."

The Jaguars posted a score of 118 to defeat runner-up BV North by 22 points for the girls team title.

The Mill Valley boys squad placed ninth in the team standings. Justin Grega, Jakob Coacher, Riley Arthur and Mitchell Dervin led the way with a second-place finish in the 4x800-meter relay. Coacher then chipped in a third-place finish in the 3,200 meters after coming in at the personal-best time of 9:47.69.

"I broke it (10 minutes) last year. I just haven't been able to break it all year with battling sicknesses," Coacher said. "It feels so good."

The top seven runners in the 3,200 meters all broke 10 minutes, and each of them will be in the 5A regional that will take place Friday at De Soto. The performance gave Coacher some much-needed confidence, but he knows he'll have to have another good showing at regionals since only the top four in each event qualify for state.

"It feels awesome considering how difficult our region is. They're quality," Coacher said. "We have so many good kids in there. It's crazy, so it's going to be fun next week."

The Jaguars also received fourth-place finishes from Jake Ashford (400 meters), Nick Schmidt (1,600 meters) and Ben Trauernicht (discus).

School records fall for St. James

The St. James Academy girls track and field team five events en route to a fourth-place finish in the Thunder's first meet as a member of the EKL.

The Thunder won two of the three relays, and it was the same four runners that garnered gold for St. James in each race. Ashley Wurtenberger, Celeste Buchanan, Hannah Schaefer and Emma Gossman coasted to first place in the 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays.

"We've been together since last year," Gossman said. "It's the same group for the 4x1 and 4x4, so we just really know how each other are."

After the Thunder clocked in with a season-best time of 49.78 in the 4x100 relay, they had one specific goal in mind for the 4x400 to close out the meet: break four minutes.

Wurtenberger, Buchanan, Schaefer and Gossman won the 4x400 by nearly seven seconds, so all they had to focus on was the clock. The St. James relay fell just short of its goal after crossing the finish line in 4:00.40, but Gossman is confident that the four-minute barrier will be broken by the end of the season.

"We're doing better than we have all of the previous seasons, so hopefully we can break four in the 4x4 at state and get a new school record," Gossman said.

Gossman and Schaefer both added individual event titles as well. Gossman was the lone competitor in the field break one minute in the 400-meter dash after clocking in at 59.66. Schaefer edged BV North's Lillian Schenk to win the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.51, and Buchanan followed in third. Wurtenberger also added a third-place finish in the 200 meters.

While the St. James sprinters have served as the backbone of the Thunder girls squad, it was freshman mid-distance runner Katie Moore who stole the show on Friday. Moore had a solid race going in the 800 meters, but she hit the almost inevitable wall on the second lap. Rather than letting the exhaustion get to her mind, though, Moore pushed through it en route to breaking the school record with a time of 2:18.42.

"My legs felt good for most of the race, and then I started to feel the fatigue kicking in," Moore, who broke the previous record by 0.53 seconds, said. "But then I just kind of fought it and felt like I needed to really finish."

The St. James distance squad has had its fair share of success this season, and the freshmen like Moore have been a big reason why. Freshman Sarah Murrow chipped in a third-place finish in the 3,200 meters. Moore said that her and Murrow's performances are the product of their training and the help of their teammates.

"They are all just so great. We just push each other in practice," Murrow said. "To just see each other do well at the meets, it's just really amazing just to see our hard work show on the track."

The Thunder racked up 91 points — just three tallies behind Gardner-Edgerton for third place.

The St. James boys team also had a record-breaking performance from Joe Boone in the shot put. Boone broke the school record of 44 feet, 4 inches with two of his six throws. His best attempt of 45-11 was good enough for sixth place.

"It felt really good," Boone said. "I definitely had some support from the guys, so that felt good."

After Boone was mobbed by his teammates following his throw of 45-11, he returned to the ring for another heave of 44-07. Boone credited his two personal-best throws to making a few adjustments from previous meets.

"I've been really throwing with my upper body and kind of worked on correcting it and throwing with my lower body," Boone said. "That's where all of the power is. I definitely emphasized that today."

Senior Sammy Wheeler helped Boone highlight the field events for the Thunder by tying for second place in the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, 10 inches.

Will Crabtree led St. James on the track with a third-place finish in the 800 meters, and Zach Schieffler (110-meter hurdles) and Hudson Manning (300-meter hurdles) added took fifth in their respective events.

The Thunder finished just behind Mill Valley in 10th in the boys team standings.