MV, SJA, DHS, MCA round out seasons at state tennis tournaments

— The dream ending of winning a Class 5A state championship on Saturday at the Kossover Tennis Center in their final match as doubles partners did not happen for Mill Valley seniors Andrew Bock and Alec Bergeron, but that did not prevent them from going out as winners.

Bock and Bergeron lost a three-set heartbreaker, 6-7 (7-6), 6-3, 6-4, in the semifinals to eventual state champions Zach Shima and Kyle Rice of Topeka West, but bounced back to defeat Bishop Carroll's Braeden Huslig and Jace Brown, 6-1, 6-0, to take third place in their fourth and final state tournament as a doubles tandem.

"Well we started off kind of just slow. We didn't want to be there because we lost," Bergeron said of of the third-place match. "As we went going, we thought, 'This is our last match. We might as well give it our all.' That's what I thought anyway."

As Bergeron was about to serve triple-match point, the reality that he was about walk off the court with Bergeron for the last time started to set in. Bergeron was moved to tears before Bock came over to give him a hug and a few quick words of motivation. Huslig and Brown kept the match alive by winning a couple of rallies, but Bergeron and Bock locked in to put the Carroll doubles team away. The Mill Valley senior duo closed their final season together with a record of 31-2 — their only losses coming to Shima and Rice and Blue Valley West's Bruno and Rafa Serra, who won the 6A doubles title.

"It's unbelievable," Bock said. "We've been through a lot. We've put in four years of work."

In the semifinals against Shima and Rice, Bock and Bergeron's volleys weren't as crisp as they have been throughout the season, which they ultimately felt cost them a shot at competing for a state title.

"We were just trying to put the first ball away. It's always hard to do that, but you've got to go big or it's not going to work out against good volleyers like that," Bergeron said. "They're just going to make it back. You've just got to try to put the first ball away, and we struggled a little bit on that. That's where we faltered a little bit."

While the third-place finish wasn't what Bock and Bergeron had hoped for, they were both thankful that the people who have been closest to them throughout their tennis careers were there to experience their final tournament. Fellow seniors Jansen McCabe and Parker Billings closed out their respective careers at the state tournament in singles play. McCabe posted a record of 0-2, while Billings went 2-3 to finish eighth.

Junior Dante Peterson and sophomore Eric Schanker rounded out the Jaguars who competed at state, as they went 1-2 in doubles action. Being able to help out Peterson and Schanker, and sharing a close bond with Billings and McCabe is part of what made this season so meaningful for Bergeron and Bock.

"Well our freshmen year, we went with four seniors to state. So we knew them, but we weren't super close with them," Bergeron said. "Having four seniors together plus two young guys who we really mentored a little bit, it's just so special to grow up with those guys."

The 2017 campaign campaign had a little bit more of an extra meaning for Bock as well with his father, Steve Bock, serving as the Jaguars coach.

"My dad loves us. He would do anything for us," Andrew Bock said. "It was just great. He helped us so much tennis wise. He was with us every point of the match."

The Jaguars scored 22 points to finish sixth in the final team standings.

Howes, Spradlin/Leiffer lead St. James to 4th

St. James Academy also sent all six of its varsity players to the state tournament, and came away with a fourth-place finish after scoring 26 points.

The Thunder had the sixth-place finishers in both brackets between junior Isaac Howes in singles and the doubles tandem of senior Cole Leiffer and Josh Spradlin.

"All I feel is joy, honestly," Spradlin said. "It's a really exciting feeling. We gave it our all, and it was a great weekend."

Spradlin and Leiffer posted a record of 3-2 at state to finish the season at 19-9. Leiffer was pleased with his and Spradlin's ground strokes throughout the tournament, which allowed them to gradually get to their comfort zone at the net.

"I guess just getting three, four, five balls — hitting low, cross-court and coming to the net," Leiffer said. "Josh and I, we like playing at the net, so just setting up those balls for each other and just playing them out."

For the second straight week, Howes had to play teammate Adam Burke. After Howes won a three-set affair over Burke in the regional title match, he prevailed again in the consolation quarterfinals with a comeback victory. Howes defeated Burke, 9-8 (7-2) after trailing 8-5.

Howes moved on to face Andover's Jaydn Richardson in the consolation semifinals. The St. James junior held off Richardson for a 9-6 victory while fighting through calf cramps late in the match. Howes went on to fall to Maize's Brennan Sanders, 9-3, in the fifth-place match.

Burke suffered a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Sanders to open the tournament, but bounced back to defeat Andover's Alex Jones, 9-5, and Salina Central's Carson Harris, 9-1, before falling to Howes. The St. James sophomore then lost to Valley Center's Garrett Rogers before grinding out a 9-8 (7-5) victory over Maize's Ethan Pfeifer in the 11th-place match.

St. James' No. 2 doubles team of sophomore Trey Niesen and junior Camden Chastain posted a record of 1-2 to round out the competitors for the Thunder.

"It's awesome," Spradlin said of the Thunder's all-around performance at state. "That's our goal is to get everyone to state, and the last two years we've been able to do that. We'll just continue to build on this, and it's been a great season."

The Thunder were not far off of earning an even higher team finish, as they were just two points shy of tying Arkansas City and Bishop Carroll. Maize won the team title with 30 points.

Four De Soto players end season at state

De Soto seniors Nathan Kowynia, Simon Couch and Jackson Allman closed out their high school careers at the 5A state tournament.

Couch and Allman both went 0-2 in singles action, while Kowynia teamed up with junior Kyler Gish to post the same record in doubles.

Maranatha takes fourth in 3-2-1A tournament

Maranatha Christian Academy junior Daniel Siemers finished as the 3-2-1A state tournament singles runner-up after going 3-1 over the weekend in Garden City.

Siemers only dropped nine sets in his three wins to reach the title match against Sacred Heart's Stratton Brown. The Sacred Heart senior topped Siemers, 6-0, 6-2, in the title match to finish the season 30-0. Siemers posted a record of 28-4 in his junior campaign.

Fellow Maranatha junior Aaron Bowlin also finished with a winning record at state after going 3-2, which was good for sixth place. The Maranatha singles players scored all of the Eagles' 24 points. Maranatha tied with Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic, but the Celtics took third after a winning percentage tiebreaker.

Maranatha's doubles teams of Zach Oster/Braden Lockwood and Will Knight/Andrii Grytsko both rounded out their seasons at state after going 0-2.