SMNW boys track and field wins Sunflower League title

— The Shawnee Mission Northwest boys track and field team started its postseason run with a Sunflower League championship on Friday at SM North.

The Cougars displayed their dominance in the field events once again, as Reid Stimach (discus), Travis Morrison (shot put), ZhanArden Vil (triple jump) and Seth Mosburg (pole vault) won their respective events. Alex Oleson nearly chipped in another gold for the Cougars after placing second in the high jump.

Northwest swept the top three spots in the javelin, after Andrew Naumann and Jonathan Sommerfield followed Mosburg in second and third, respectively.

Vil posted three top-five performances for the meet, as he added a third-place finish in the long jump and took fifth in the 110-meter hurdles.

Hayden Goodpaster paced the Cougars on the track by placing second in the 400 meters and fourth in the 200 meters. Ben Harrell took third in the 1,600 meters to lead the SM Northwest distance runners.

The Cougars had three top-five finishes in the relays. Julian Gutierrez, Trayvon Taylor, Drew Vander Leest and Michael Scott led the way with a third-place finish in the sprint medley relay. Gutierrez was joined by Goodpaster, Ben Snyder and Peyton Carder on the Cougars' fourth-place 4x400-meter relay team. Snyder, Vander Leest, Luke Sabus and Spencer Kaleko chipped in a fifth-place finish in the 4x800-meter relay.

Snyder (800 meters) and Kaden Bower (javelin) rounded out the top-five performances for the Cougars.

Northwest won the meet with 125.5 points. Leavenworth was second with 98.

The Cougars finished seventh in the team standings on the girls side with 51 points.

Hannah Black (400 meters), Camille Henderson (3,200 meters), Abigail Kelly-Salo (pole vault) and Sarah Petersen (shot put) all posted third-place finishes. Black, Davia Clarke, Terri McCullough and Shelby Beaumont also placed third in the sprint medley relay.

The Cougars' 4x400-meter and 4x100-meter relays, finished fourth and fifth, respectively. The 4x100-meter relay team of McCullough, Clarke, Melissa Schmidt and Tamaya Martin set a school record with a time of 50.19. Beaumont, Black, Schmidt and Donavyn Hill teamed up for the 4x400-meter relay.



Clarke (fourth place, 200 meters) and McCullough (fifth, 100) added top-five finishes in their individual events.

SM North boys 5th, girls 11th

Shawnee Mission North placed fifth in the boys team standings behind 3,200-meter champion Blake Taylor and 800-meter winner Carter Jacobson. Taylor clocked in with a time of 9:54.20, and Jacobson crossed the finish line in 1:56.96.

Danny Bradley, Brandon Denman, Zach Pittman and Noah Laird led the Indians in the sprints with a third-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay.

Laird was one of five SM North athletes to notch a fourth-place individual finish, as he also ran in the 100 meters. Ike Diggs (110-meter hurdles), Byron Morgan (high jump), Cameron Heying (pole vault) and Danny Presler (discus) also posted fourth-place finishes.

Brandon Denman (200 meters) and Asher Molina (1,600 meters) placed fifth in their respective events. Denman, Pittman, Jacobson and Carlitos Hernandez also finished fifth in the 4x400-meter relay.

North had an event champion on the girls side as well in pole vaulter Natalie Lanman. The SM North senior cleared the bar at 11 feet, 9 inches to win the event.

Danielle Scaduto chipped in a third-place finish in the javelin to help highlight the field events for the Indians.

The distance runners led the way for SM North on the track. Amber Reed and Molly Ryan placed second and fifth, respectively, in the 1,600 meters, and Caroline Colburn finished fifth in the 3,200 meters.