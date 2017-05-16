Golf roundup: St. James wins 5A regional tournament

St. James Academy's boys golf team placed five golfers in the top 15 to win Monday's Class 5A regional tournament at Shawnee Country Club in Topeka.

Will Wilk led the way for the Thunder with a third-place finish after carding a round of 77. Frankie Failoni followed Wilk with a round of 78 to take sixth.

Jordan Klis (eighth place, 79), Connor Plattner (ninth, 82), Grant Eaton (12th, 82) and Matt Surface (T-23rd, 91) rounded out the Thunder's state-qualifying team.

The Thunder will compete at the 5A state tournament on Monday at Salina Municipal Golf Course.

De Soto's Daniel Lee will join the Thunder in Salina after grabbing the last individual-qualifying spot. Lee shot a round of 85 to finish 14th. The Wildcats tied for fifth place with Shawnee Heights.

Mill Valley will look to join Lee and the Thunder at the 5A state tournament, as the Jaguars are competing at today's regional at Tomahawk Hills.

SMNW's Ghilardi, Bultman qualify for 6A state tournament

Despite shooting season-high rounds, Shawnee Mission Northwest junior C.C. Ghilardi and sophomore Joe Bultman both qualified for the Class 6A state tournament at Monday's regional at Deer Creek Golf Course in Overland Park.

Ghilardi, the Sunflower League tournament champion, carded a round of 83 to finish 13th. Bultman, the Sunflower League runner-up, was two strokes back of Ghilardi in 15th.

The Cougars placed fifth in the team standings, while SM East won the regional.

Ghilardi and Bultman will round out the season on Monday at Auburn Hills Golf Course in Wichita.

Caleb Brooks finished 35th overall to lead SM North to seventh place.

Maranatha's Toomay punches ticket to state

Maranatha Christian Academy's Chris Toomay qualified for the 2A state tournament after placing 15th with a round of 124 at Monday's regional at Prairie Highlands Golf Course.

The 2A state tournament will take place on Monday at the Golf Club at Southwind in Garden City.