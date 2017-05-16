SMNW softball tops SMN, falls to Olathe East in regional final

Shawnee Mission Northwest and SM North's softball seasons both came to an end on Monday, as top-seeded Olathe East came through the Class 6A regional at the College Boulevard Activities Complex.

The Cougars upended the Indians, 12-2, in the regional semifinals before falling to the Hawks, 6-0, in the final.

Northwest broke the game open against North with two runs in the third and eight in the fourth to take a commanding 10-0 lead. North stayed alive with two runs in the fifth, but Northwest put it away with single runs in the fifth and sixth.

MaKenzie Cooper, Jennaka Bultman and Bae Black had two RBIs apiece to lead the Cougars. Bulltman, Emily Wells and Lauren Wolfe each collected two hits.

Bultman limited North to two runs on six hits over six innings. Leksi Macan hit a two-run triple to lead North. Hannah Redick and Izabel Meza each had two hits.

The Indians ended their season with a record of 9-11.

The Cougars had a tall task in avenging a 14-0 loss to the Hawks back on March 28 in order to get to state. The Hawks did not garner another mercy-rule win over the Cougars, but a three-run first inning was more than enough support for Olathe East pitcher Hayley McGhee, who struck out 19 and only walked two while throwing a four-hit complete game shutout.

Cooper collected two more hits to lead the Cougars, who closed out the season with a record of 11-11.