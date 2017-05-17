Baseball roundup: DHS clips SJA, falls to Aquinas in regional final; MCA wins postseason opener

The De Soto baseball team outlasted St. James Academy, 6-5, in eight innings, in the Class 5A regional semifinals, but fell to defending state champion St. Thomas Aquinas, 12-5, in the title game on Tuesday.

The Wildcats grabbed a 2-0 lead over the Thunder in the top of the second on RBI singles from Bryce Mohl and Max Barger, but St. James surged in front with five runs in the home half of the frame. Davis Ernsdorff highlighted the second for the Thunder with an RBI double, and Derek Ripp and Lucas Scheele added RBI singles.

The Thunder offense was quiet after that, though, as Connor Mackay rebounded with four shutout innings. Nathan Patterson and TJ Pennington each pitched a scoreless frame in relief of Mackay.

Ty Kempf and Chance Montgomery each had three hits to pace the Wildcats.

De Soto tied the game with two runs in the seventh. Mason Clark pulled the Wildcats within one after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Tony Slaughter evened it up when he scored on a fielder's choice. The Wildcats took the lead for good in the top of the eighth on another RBI single from Barger.

The De Soto offense was able to get five runs off of Aquinas pitcher Bayler Hinz in the regional final, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with the Saints. Hinz was able to weather the storm, as he threw a complete game to lead the Saints back to the 5A state tournament.

A two-run triple from Barger and RBI double from Mackay in the third helped give the Wildcats a 5-3 lead over the Saints, but Aquinas scored nine unanswered to win it.

De Soto closed out its season with a record of 13-9, while St. James finished at 13-8. Aquinas will take a record of 18-4 into the state tournament.

Maranatha 9, Highland-Doniphan West 7

Maranatha Christian Academy surged out to an early lead before holding off Highland-Doniphan West for a 9-7 win in the 2-1A regional quarterfinals.

The Eagles jumped out to a 7-1 lead before the Mustangs rallied for four runs in the fifth to get back in it. Maranatha answered with a run in the home half of the fifth, but Highland-Doniphan West pulled within one with two goals in the top of the sixth. That would be as close as the Mustangs would get, though, as the Eagles got another insurance run in the bottom of the sixth before keeping Highland-Doniphan West off the board in the seventh.

Nate Burdette and Logan Gourley had two RBIs apiece to lead the Eagles, and Brett Perry and Nate Raydo each collected two hits and scored two runs.

Maranatha (13-5) will move on to face Valley Falls at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Highland in the regional semifinals.

Shawnee Mission West 16, SM North 11

Shawnee Mission North traded punches back and forth with SM West, but the Vikings delivered a knockout blow with a six-run sixth inning to triumph over the Indians, 16-11, in the 6A regional semifinals.

The Indians got off to a hot start with a six-run second inning to take a 7-2 lead, but the Vikings answered with five in the third to tie it. North went back in front with a run in the top of the fourth, but West took the lead for good with two in the home half of the frame and one in the fifth before breaking the game open in the sixth. The Indians rallied for three in the seventh, but it was too little, too late.

Sam Schwartz led the Indians by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Max Getzlow also went 3-for-4 and had two RBIs. Chase Kleinsasser and Travis Hensley drove in two runs apiece, and Caleb McDonald had two hits and two runs scored.

The Indians closed the season with a record of 8-13.