Join the mayor for Third Thursday coffee

The mayor’s next coffee gathering will be held at 8 a.m. on Thursday at the Shawnee Civic Centre, 13817 Johnson Dr.

All residents of Shawnee are welcome to attend.

Mayor Michelle Distler will update citizens on the latest news regarding Shawnee and take questions and comments.

“One of my goals as Mayor is to make sure that our city government is always open, friendly, and accessible to all citizens,” said Distler. “This is a great opportunity for me to provide important information on city programs and projects directly to our residents while also listening to their concerns and finding out what issues and priorities are most important to them.”