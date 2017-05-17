K-TAG compatibility expands with Texas

Seamless regional travel has been expanded. The Kansas Turnpike Authority’s K-TAG now works on all Texas toll roads. KTA also accepts all Texas toll transponders in its electronic lanes. Customers who use multiple transponders to travel in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas are asked to remove all but one transponder to prevent double billing issues.

“We’re excited to make regional travel easier for our customers as the summer travel season begins,” said KTA CEO Steve Hewitt. “This partnership will help facilitate future compatibility efforts with other states’ toll systems.”

This expanded interoperability is due to the creation of the Central States Hub between Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. The “hub”, which took more than 18 months to implement, facilitates transaction communication between the different tolling authorities from the three states.