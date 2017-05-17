Mill Valley golf qualifies for state tournament

Mill Valley's Jack Matchette and Tanner Moore both placed in the top 10 of Tuesday's 5A regional golf tournament at Tomahawk Hills Golf Course to help the Jaguars take third — which secured a berth to the state tournament.

Matchette fired a round of 82 to place seventh, and Moore followed in ninth with a score of 86. Nick Davie (T-13th, round of 90), Blake Aerni (17th, 91), Kyle Bonnstetter (20th, 93) and Jack Roush (26th, 112) rounded out Mill Valley's state-qualifying team.

The Jaguars posted a team scored of 349, which only trailed St. Thomas Aquinas (311) and Blue Valley Southwest (337).

Mill Valley will compete in the 5A state tournament on Monday at Salina Municipal Golf Course.