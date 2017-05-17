Soccer roundup: De Soto, Mill Valley, SMNW win in regional semis

De Soto and Mill Valley both rolled to convincing victories in their respective Class 5A regional semifinal matches on Tuesday.

De Soto notched its biggest win of the season with a 18-0 victory over Washington, while Mill Valley surged past Leavenworth, 9-1.

Caitlin Walton led De Soto with four goals. Ashley Panagakis had a hat trick, and Jasmine Diaz and Drayvhen Moore added two goals each. Maddy Mascareno, Hunter Springer, Macey Harrington, Mackenzie Mohl, Alex Schemmel, Madison Plake and Tanith Beal all joined in on the scoring with a goal apiece.

The Wildcats (16-0-1) will move on to face Shawnee Heights (10-6-1) at 4 p.m. Thursday at De Soto in the regional final.

Haley Freeman and Erin Olsen each scored twice to pace the Jaguars. Ashlyn Dempsey, Shyanne Best, Adde Hinkle and Kacie Kinley rounded out the goal scorers for Mill Valley with one each.

The Jaguars (10-5-2) will go up against St. Thomas Aquinas (13-3-1) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Aquinas with a spot in the state quarterfinals on the line. Mill Valley defeated Aquinas, 1-0, on April 25.

SMNW upends Lawrence High in 6A regional semis

Megan Nugent scored twice, and Alaina DeVolder added another goal to lift Shawnee Mission Northwest to a 3-1 victory over Lawrence High in the Class 6A regional semifinals at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

The Cougars (11-4-2) will take on tonight's winner of Olathe Northwest (12-3-1) and SM East (6-9) at 5 p.m. Friday at the College Boulevard Activity Center.

Season comes to an end for St. James, SM North

St. James Academy suffered a 3-1 loss to Blue Valley Southwest in the Class 5A regional semifinals.

Michaela Weist found the back of the net for the Thunder, who ended their season with a record of 2-14-1.

Shawnee Mission North (3-14) lost its 6A regional semifinal match, 10-0, to BV North on Monday.