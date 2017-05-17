Archive for Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Volunteer training held for campaign roles
May 17, 2017
The Johnson County Democratic Party is offering training for volunteers willing to make a commitment to a campaign of 10 to 15 hours per week.
The session will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Carmack Conference Room at the Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park.
Shawnee Democrat Vicki Hiatt will be training the volunteers.
