Archive for Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Volunteer training held for campaign roles

By Staff Report

May 17, 2017

The Johnson County Democratic Party is offering training for volunteers willing to make a commitment to a campaign of 10 to 15 hours per week.

The session will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Carmack Conference Room at the Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park.

Shawnee Democrat Vicki Hiatt will be training the volunteers.

