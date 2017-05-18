Baseball roundup: MV closes season with extra-innings loss to BVSW; MCA falls to Troy in regional final

The Mill Valley baseball team's season ended in heartbreaking fashion with a 12-inning 2-1 loss to Eastern Kansas League foe Blue Valley Southwest in the Class 5A regional semifinals on Wednesday in Pittsburg.

Blue Valley Southwest's Nick Allen came around to score from second on a bunt single by Justin Tinkler to break the 1-1 tie in the top of the 12th.

The Jaguars had runners in scoring position in the 10th and the 11th, but could not come up with the walk-off. Mill Valley's best chance came in the 10th when the Jaguars had runners on first and third with one out.

Ethan Judd sent the game into extra innings with an RBI single in the seventh. Judd drove in Jonathan Contreras, who hit a one-out triple for the Jaguars' lone extra-base hit.

Blue Valley Southwest took a 1-0 lead in the fifth with a Lucas Rich RBI double. The Jaguars did not have a hit off of Timberwolves pitcher Tanner Howe until Baylen Kelley's leadoff single in the sixth. Kelley moved to third after a sacrifice bunt from Gage Miller and a single from Dawson Cantwell, but ended up being stranded.

Jack Blancarte only gave up one run on four hits over seven innings to get a no decision for the Jaguars. Blancarte struck out and walked five. Cantwell came on in relief in the eighth, and limited the Timberwolves to one run on four hits while striking out four.

The Jaguars closed the season with a record of 15-6.

Blue Valley Southwest went on to edge Pittsburg, 5-4, in 10 innings in the regional title game.

MCA upends Valley Falls, tumbles to Troy

Maranatha Christian Academy slugged past Valley Falls, 14-9, before falling to Troy, 10-1, in the Class 2-1A regional championship game in Highland.

Top-seeded and undefeated Troy took control early with a four-run first inning and never looked back in the regional title game.

Brett Perry's RBI single put the Eagles on the board in the sixth.

In the semifinal win over Valley Falls, Eagles jumped out to a 6-0 lead after scoring one in the first and five in the second, but suddenly saw themselves trailing after the Dragons put up seven unanswered with five in the second and two in the fourth.

Maranatha tied it back up with a run in the fifth, and then broke the game open again with six in the sixth.

Jordan Linderer and Nate Raydo both went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored from the top two spots of the lineup. Logan Gourley rounded out the Eagles who had three-hit games, and also had two RBIs and two runs scored. Nate Burdette also came through with a multi-hit game after going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Eagles ended the season with a record of 14-6.