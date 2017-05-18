De Soto softball falls in extra innings to Turner in regional semifinals

The De Soto softball team suffered a 7-6 loss in eight innings to Turner in the Class 5A regional semifinals on Wednesday at Steinegar Field in Kansas City, Kan.

Rachel Hopkins went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead the Wildcats, and helped De Soto to a 4-0 lead. Turner's Megan Johnson tied it all up in one swing, though, as she belted a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth.

Turner took its first lead with two runs in the fifth, but De Soto tied in back up in the seventh after scoring on an error and a Hope Lamb RBI single. Lamb, Carly Bodenhausen and April Porter all had two hits and an RBI.

With the game still deadlocked at 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth, Turner's Mia Navarro won it with a walk-off RBI double.

The Wildcats closed the season with a record of 3-18.