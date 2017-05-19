Mill Valley girls track and field wins 5A regional; MV boys take second

— Mill Valley junior Britton Nelson won the 3,200-meter run at Thursday's Class 5A regional meet at De Soto High School to become the fourth event champion for Jaguar girls track and field team, but that wasn't what she was most excited about at the end of the day.

Six days removed from winning an Eastern Kansas League title, the Mill Valley girls squad took home a regional championship plaque after posting a team score of 134 points.

"It's been really exciting to win stuff together as a team because it makes everybody happy," Nelson said. "It's always more fun to accomplish things together when you have other people to celebrate with, so we're just really happy going into state with all of these qualifiers."

Nelson was one of 17 athletes on the Mill Valley girls team to qualify for the state meet — which will take place May 26-27 at Wichita State's Cessna Stadium — after notching two top-four finish at the 5A regional. The Mill Valley distance runner also qualified in the 4x800-meter relay with Bella Hadden, Molly Haymaker and Delaney Kemp, as the Jaguars ran to a second-place time of 9:49.06.

"I think it's really good," Nelson said. "Our training is showing, and I think we're just ready to pop some good times."

All three of the Jaguars' relays are state bound after the 4x400-meter relay took second and the 4x100-meter relay placed fourth. Hadden, Kemp, Evan Zars and Lydia McDaneld made up of the 4x400-meter relay, and clocked in at 4:11.20. McDaneld, Zars, Macy Thomas and Grace Kauffman posted a time of 51.41 in the 4x100-meter relay.

Kemp (1,600 meters), Kauffman (200 meters) and Nicole Lozenja (100 hurdles) all earned fourth-place finishes in their respective individual events to round out the state qualifiers for the Jaguars on the track.

The Jaguars did their fair share of damage in the field events as well, as they were led by champions Gabby Hopkins (shot put), Morgan Thomas (javelin) and Megan Eckman (high jump).

"It's so exciting," Eckman said. "It's going to make state even more exciting. It's going to be a lot of fun this year."

The Pitt State signee cleared 5 feet, 4 inches to win the high jump, while Morgan and Macy Thomas tied for third. After finishing first and second, respectively, at the state meet last year, Eckman and Morgan Thomas embraced with a long hug before heading up to the podium.

The Mill Valley seniors are hoping for a repeat performance, and they're excited about adding one more high-jumper into the mix at state in Macy Thomas.

"It's going to be so special. We've been looking forward to Macy coming up to high school because she's practiced with us and we've been with her each summer and during summer track," Eckman said of Macy, who is the younger sister of Morgan. "It's really excited for our last year to have her be there, too."

Morgan Thomas highlighted another trio of Jaguars who qualified for state in the javelin. The Baker signee won the event with a throw of 122 feet, 10 inches, and Adelle Warford and Riley Doyle followed in second and fourth, respectively.

The third and final event that Morgan Thomas qualified in was the triple jump, as she was the runner-up. Senior Kasey Meeks will also be heading to Wichita after taking fourth in the triple jump. Meeks was one of three fourth-place finishers in the field events for the Jaguars. McDaneld grabbed the final qualifying spot in the long jump, and Abigail Phillips did the same in the pole vault.

While there was excitement all through the Mill Valley girls team after winning the regional meet, heading to state will be particularly special for Hopkins. As a Wichita State signee, Hopkins will be able to make a special transition into her future home next weekend at Cessna Stadium. Along with winning the shot put, Hopkins also qualified for state in the discus with a third-place finish.

Mill Valley boys finish as regional runners-up

Fifteen members of the Mill Valley boys team will be joining the MV girls state qualifiers down in Wichita, as the Jaguars finished second at Thursday's regional.

Jakob Coacher helped Nelson complete a Mill Valley sweep of the 3,200 meters after clocking in with a winning and personal-best time of 9:40.80. Coacher was joined by Mitchell Dervin, Darius Hightower and Justin Grega on the Jaguars' second-place 4x800-meter relay team.

Michael Dittemore, Clark Harris, Jake Ashford and Henry Lopez added a second-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay, which was one of four runner-up performance by the Jaguars.

Blake Eaton (javelin) and Ben Trauernicht (discus) finished second in their respective events to highlight the meet for the Mill Valley throwers. Josh Hill added a third-place finish in the discuss, and Cole Ivey and Trey Callahan respectively took fourth in the javelin and the shot put.

Steven Colling led the way for the Jaguars in the field events by winning the long jump with a mark of 42 feet, 0.5 inch. Daniel Archibong was close behind Colling in fourth place.

Colling also qualified for state in the 100-meter dash after a third-place finish, and Ashford took fourth in the 400 to round out the meet for the Jaguar sprinters.

Distance runners, sprinters lead St. James girls to third

St. James Academy distance runner Sarah Murrow has not looked liked a freshman this spring on the track, and a large part of that is because she has not felt like one.

Murrow won the 1,600 meters (5:12.12) and was the runner-up in the 3,200 meters (11:42.76) to help lead the Thunder to a third-place finish in the team standings, and she deflected a majority of the credit to her teammates.

"We're all just a team. The seniors don't treat us like freshmen," Murrow said. "It's great. I love all of the track girls."

Murrow's freshman partner-in-crime, Katie Moore, added a third-place finish in the 800 meters, and guided the Thunder 4x800-meter relay team — which included Mary Goetz, Jilli Jones and Hannah Schaefer — to the same result.

The 4x800-meter relay was one of four events that Schaefer qualified for state in. Schaefer and Celeste Buchanan placed second and third, respectively, in the 300-meter hurdles, and they made up half of the Thunder's first-place 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays teams. Schaefer, Buchanan, Emma Gossman and Ashley Wurtenberger clocked in at 49.97 in the 4x100-meter relay, and 4:06.09 in the 4x400-meter relay.

The Thunder sprinters dominated the 200 and 400-meter dashes as well. Gossman, Wurtenberger and Buchanan swept the top three spots in the 200 meters. The duo of Gossman and Wurtenberger then finished second and third, respectively, in the 400 meters.

Murrow is looking forward to see what the Thunder sprinters and distance runners can come together and do next week at the state meet.

"I'm so excited for state," Murrow said. "The seniors have told stories that have happened the night before state, and I'm so excited."

Wheeler wins high jump to pace St. James boys

Everything has clicked at the right time for St. James senior high jumper Sammy Wheeler over the past week. One good mid-week practice led to a big meet for Wheeler, as he qualified for state for the first time after winning the high jump with a clearance of 6 feet, 2 inches.

"Two days ago at practice, I had a really good day and I just felt good," Wheeler said after his season-best clearance. "My legs are feeling good, so I just came out here and just did what I did in practice and it turned out good for me."

Wheeler's day was not done after the high jump, though. As Wheeler, who was also the St. James quarterback last fall, headed to the final exchange zone for the 4x100-meter relay, he pointed to sophomore Jack Petz and dedicated the race to him.

Wheeler showed off his speed for the Thunder running back, as he anchored the St. James 4x100-meter team to fourth place with a time of 45.09. Hudson Manning, Zack Rodina and Jackson Diel joined Wheeler on the relay.

Zach Schieffer (110 hurdles) and Will Crabtree (800 meters) will head down to the state meet with the St. James 4x100-meter relay after finishing fourth in their respective events. The St. James boys squad finished seventh in the team standings.

Record-setting 4x100 relay, Titus lead De Soto boys to fifth

De Soto senior Brogan Williams and junior Exavier Jackson, Trevor Watts and Ethan Rodriguez are not just your ordinary 4x100-meter relay team.

The De Soto relay broke its own school record in the event by .08 seconds after clocking in with a first-place time of 43.17, and the Wildcats acknowledged that a lot of their success has to do with how close they are off of the track.

"With me and Ethan especially, we lived together for half a year our freshman year," Watts said of Rodriguez, who is his cousin. "We were basically roommates. It's been really something special."

Watts and Rodriguez also share the family bond as members of the De Soto football team, and they have their own exchange on the gridiron, too. Watts scored nine touchdowns for the Wildcats last fall to set up extra points for Rodriguez, who is De Soto's kicker and an all-state soccer player.

"Cousin combo," Watts said. "That's what we call it. After I score the touchdown, he comes in and kicks the (extra point). For our whole family in general, it's really cool because they've never had this before. For me and Ethan, it's really sweet because we're family having fun on the field and winning."

Jackson and Williams considered Watts and Rodriguez family, too, shortly after they set a new personal-best time.

"We're getting better and better every time we run it. It means everything," Jackson said. "I love these guys, and I'll fight for them any day. I've got their backs, and they've got mine."

While Williams is the oldest member of the relay, he's still fairly new to being on it. The De Soto senior has enjoyed being a bigger part of the team this season.

"It's meant a lot," Williams said. "For me, I've usually only done one event, so this is the first year I'm doing more than one. Track has felt like more of a team sport this year."

The 4x100-meter relay figure was one of three gold medals on the day for Rodriguez, as he also won the 100 and 200-meter dashes. The relay was still the highlight of the meet for the De Soto junior, though, but there is still some unfinished business to take care for Rodriguez, Watts, Williams and Jackson at state.

"We're going for that 42," Rodriguez said of breaking the 43-second barrier.

The fourth and final event champion for the De Soto boys squad was Zach Titus, who won the shot put with a throw of 52-feet, 11.5 inches. While Titus was excited about his pleased, he was a little bit frustrated with the result of his best throw.

"Today wasn't really my good day," Titus said. "My personal-best is 53 (feet), 7 (inches), but today I only got 52-11.50. It wasn't too bad, but I was doing pretty good."

While Titus is still trying to get back to the form he was in at the beginning of the season, the regional title served as a big confidence booster for him — especially considering the sour taste he had in his mouth from the end of last season.

"I doesn't really feel like anything now because it hasn't really hit me," Titus said. "I was here last year, but I finished fifth instead of getting top four so I was one place away from going to state. It just hasn't really hit me yet."

The state meet will be Titus' first, and he's eager to perform in front of some of the people who are nearest and dearest to him.

"It feels pretty good because part of my family lives down there, so they finally get to see me instead of coming up here," Titus said.

Joining Titus and the De Soto 4x100-meter relay at the state meet will be Martin Searcy and Connor Nimrod. Searcy took third in the 110-meter hurdles, and Nimrod placed fourth in the pole vault to help the De Soto boys finish fifth as a team.

Heer wins discus for DHS girls

The throwing event and the sprints have served as two of the brightest spots this season for the De Soto girls team as well.

The combo of Kelsey Heer and Emily Fuhr placed first and second in the discus with respective throws of 125 feet and 121 feet, 3 inches.

Hayley Moss led the way for the De Soto girls on the track, as she was the runner-up in the 100-meter dash and helped the Wildcats to a third-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay. Moss was joined on the relay by Sydney Selk, Lilyan Rodriguez and Linnea Searls.

The De Soto girls squad placed sixth as a team.