Brownlee, Webb lead Maranatha at regional track and field meet

Maranatha Christian Academy senior Brooke Brownlee won the 100 and 200-meter dashes to lead the way for the Eagles at the Class 2A regional track and field meet on Thursday at Winchester-Jefferson County North.

Brownlee clocked in at 12.76 in the 100 meters, and 26.43 in the 200 meters. Phoebe Hines joined Brownlee as a state qualifier in the 100 meters after taking third place.

Hines and Brownlee will also be competing at the state meet, which will take place Friday and Saturday at Wichita State's Cessna Stadium, in the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays. Grace Wojcik and Aaliyah Buckner rounded out the Eagles' second-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay. Wojcik and Audrey Knight completed Maranatha's 4x400-meter relay team, which grabbed the final state-qualifying spot with a fourth-place finish.

Wojcik also qualified in the 300-meter hurdles with a third-place finish.

The Eagles placed fifth in the girls team standings.

Webb wins 100 for MCA boys

Maranatha senior Micah Webb completed the Eagles' sweep of the 100 meters after clocking in with a time of 11.47. Webb also qualified for state in the 400 meters with a fourth-place finish.

The Eagles' 4x800-meter relay team of Austin Boatwright, Blake Knight, Alstan Walker and Cooper Hartwick is state-bound after its fourth-place finish. Boatwright also qualified in the 3,200 meters after taking third.

The Maranatha boys squad placed seventh at the regional meet.