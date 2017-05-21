De Soto soccer suffers first loss against Shawnee Heights in regional title match

— The De Soto girls soccer team's dream of an unbeaten season came to a screeching halt in three nightmarish minutes in the Class 5A regional championship on Thursday against Shawnee Heights.

The Thunderbirds scored in the 21st and 23rd minutes — their lone two shots on goal — and the Wildcats weren't able to fully recover in a 2-1 season-ending loss.

De Soto coach Jesse Smith was disappointed that the Wildcats were taken out of their element by playing on the grass field instead of turf because of the 5A regional track meet that was also taking place, but he didn't want to take anything away from Heights either.

"That's kind of the game of soccer. Sometimes that happens. It was rough," Smith said. "With the weather coming in, we made a lot of changes. I know both teams played, but moving the game to grass I think definitely hurt us. We're a very fast team, and grass is very slow.

"I'm frustrated that we had to make adjustments to an important game like that, but credit to Heights. They worked extremely hard and because of that, they got a couple of goals. We made a couple of vital mistakes to allow them to get another goal, and unfortunately we just couldn't battle back."

Brooklyn Armbruster put Heights on the board after she penetrated through a hole in the De Soto back line to find the back of the net. Some miscommunication proved to be costly again in the 23rd minute when De Soto goalkeeper Taylor Rogers found herself out of position out of the 18-yard box. Ameisha Wilkins took advantage to push the Thunderbirds' lead to 2-0.

The Wildcats nearly cut the deficit in half right after the restart, but had three consecutive shots blocked. The Thunderbirds came right back on a counterattack, and earned a free kick from 20 yards out. Kilegih McGillivary's shot sailed over the crossbar, though, and the scored remained 2-0 for the rest of the half.

After outscoring their opponents 59-6 in the regular season, a two-goal deficit was far from something that the Wildcats were used to. While a few of the De Soto seniors spoke up at halftime to give a few words of wisdom, it was one of the Wildcats' standout freshmen that took charge after the break. Freshman Mackenzie Mohl scored 30 seconds into the second half to cut the deficit in half.

"We had a mission to get the game tied up," Smith said. "We couldn't have asked for a better start to the half. The ball got wide, she took a touch in and just hammered a shot from the top of the box."

The energy picked up as the half went on for the Wildcats, and the scoring chances to mount. De Soto's best opportunities for an equalizer came in the final 10 minutes, but Heights made two goal-line clearances to hold off the Wildcats.

"We had a number of opportunities that unfortunately we just didn't finish," Smith said. "It was just one of those nights."

The Wildcats' first defeat of the season brought their final record to 16-1-1, and marked the last match for De Soto seniors Aly Hargrove, Tarah Phongsavath, Madison Plake, Tanith Beal, Carmen Rush and Macey Harrington.

"This team is the world to me. The way they fight all of the time, the way they have passion and the way they just drive — I can't even explain how much they mean to me. It's just a bummer," Phongsavath said. "A very big, big bummer that we're done because we're amazing on the inside and we're amazing in the soccer world. We're just so amazing that it's just unfortunate, but it happens. It just happens."

While Phongsavath will move on to the collegiate level at Missouri State, she will keep close tabs on how the Wildcats do going forward. Phongsavath is confident that a new group of seniors in Rogers, McKenna Webber, Alex Schemmel, Caitlin Walton, Jasmine Diaz and Alexa Rosetta will lead the Wildcats to another successful season with the help of talented underclassmen like Mohl.

"I'm very excited to see where this program goes," Phongsavath said. "It's going to go in a positive direction for sure."