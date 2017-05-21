Mill Valley soccer closes season with regional final loss to Aquinas

— Mill Valley soccer coach Arlan Vomhof wasn't quite sure how the Jaguars' season would go with only having two seniors and a sophomore goalkeeper, but after their 2017 campaign came to a close with a 4-0 regional final loss to St. Thomas Aquinas on Thursday, he still walked away with a big sense of accomplishment.

"When you're listing off all of the names, we had so many freshmen out of our 22. We're really young, so I said I was really proud of them," Vomhof said. "All of the coaching staff, we thanked them for all of their hard work. They surpassed what anyone probably thought they were going to do this spring."

Mill Valley (10-6-2) was looking for its second win of the season over Aquinas, as the Jaguars edged the Saints, 1-0, back on April 25th. The Saints seized momentum early in the rematch, though, by taking a 3-0 lead in the first 30 minutes, and they never looked back. Hallie Klanke netted a pair of goals for the Saints, and Katelyn Heying added another in the first half.

While the Jaguars knew that the odds were against them going into the second half, Vomhof reassured them that a comeback was possible.

"We primarily talked about how they needed to relax. They were up 3-0, and we talked about the Blue Valley North game where Blue Valley North came back and beat us when we were up 3-0," Vomhof said. "So it was possible, but it was going to be very difficult to do. Anything was possible.

"Really when we walked out, the last thing we said was just have fun. We've got 40 minutes. It's going to be a challenge to come back. If it was not going to happen, finish the season on a high note. Play with no regrets and just have a good time. Play like you're 10 years old again and just enjoy the game."

The Jaguars were never able to get much going in the attacking third, but Vomhof was pleased with how his team didn't completely back down and let the Saints pile it on in the second half. Sophomore goalie Grace Goetsch made three saves in the second half — one of which she had to change directions on a whim before diving to knock the ball away.

The Saints' 3-0 advantage held until they tacked on one more with just under five minutes left when Brigid Linder blasted in a free kick from 40 yards out.

While Vomhof was disappointed about the Jaguars' miscommunication on the Saints' set piece, he had nothing but high praise for his players in the post-match huddle.

"We sat down out on the field with everybody and I said I wanted to thank everyone. It's their first season in the EKL," Vomhof said. "We came out and beat teams that we've never beaten in our program. We've beaten teams that people wouldn't think that we would beat. We came out with a good record in our first year in the EKL."

Vomhof is excited about the future of the Mill Valley program with all but two of his players coming back. The Mill Valley coach acknowledged that it will be tough to replace seniors Haley Freeman and Kacie Kinley, but is excited to see what they can do in the collegiate ranks. Freeman will take her talents to Central Missouri, while Kinley will suit up for the Sooners of Oklahoma.

"They've meant a lot. When I said something to Kinley, I said, 'Thanks for four years. It's been fun. And thank you for just allowing me to be your coach.' She had some questions about this season for her personally," Vomhof said. "Her and Haley, I thanked them both because it's been a lot of fun getting to know them over for years and coach them and be able to be around them. They're great players. They're going to do well at the next level, and I'm excited to see what they do."