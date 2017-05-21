SMNW boys win seventh meet to claim regional title; SMN boys 2nd

— Shawnee Mission Northwest track and field coach Mike Cooper has been around his fair share of talent during his tenure at his alma mater, but this year's boys team has achieved a feat that even his state championship squads of 2002, 2011 and 2012 did not accomplish.

With Friday's 6A regional championship at SM North, the SM Northwest boys team won its seventh meet of the season after posting first-place finishes in seven different events.

"We have won seven meets, and in 19 years I've never won seven meets," Cooper said. "Even when we were back-to-back state champs, we didn't win seven meets in a season."

The field events have been the core of the Cougars' success throughout the season. Four of the Cougars' event champions on Friday came from the field side in Reid Stimach (shot put), Alex Oleson (high jump), ZhanArden Vil (triple jump) and Travis Morrison (shot put).

After Oleson's high school basketball career ended in the winter, his competitive drive and passion for SM Northwest was still burning. Oleson had a few talks with Cooper about how he could help the team, and didn't take long to find success in his first season as a high jumper.

"Everyone likes him and every teacher at Northwest that knows him smiled and said, 'Please do track and field,' because basketball was tough at the end," said Cooper of Oleson. "He's like, 'You know what? I want to go out.' And this is the coolest part. He said to me in February, 'Do you think I could score points? Would that help our team?' And I go, 'Yes.' He said, 'I will come out to help the team.' That's what he told me. It's not about him."

Oleson cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to be the Sunflower League runner-up on May 12, but the SM Northwest senior left the meet knowing he had more in him. With only Oleson and SM West junior Jackson Durst left in the competition at 6 feet, 6 inches, the Cougar high jumper had a chance at redemption from a week earlier. Oleson narrowly missed clearing the bar on his second attempt, but he made it over with ease on his third jump to set a new personal best.

"I knew I was close at 6-06 last week, so really all week I've been in that mind-set like, 'I'm going to get 6-06.' Everybody has been asking me — all of my teachers and everything that have been following me — and they were like, 'Are you going to get?'" Oleson said. "And I would say I would try, but they're like, 'No. You've got to do it.' I had to do that and get 6-06. I should have been focusing on 6-08 a little bit earlier I guess though."

Durst also had a clearance on his final attempt at 6-06 to move the bar up to 6-08. Neither Oleson or Durst was able to soar over the bar in their three jumps at 6-08, which gave the title to the SM Northwest senior based on the least number of misses.

"I like it because it lets me compete with myself," Oleson said. "It's cool how points and everything work, so it's cool that I get to help out the team and just come out here and have fun and exercise."

Oleson added, "It's been really cool because obviously Northwest has been a big part of my life for the last four years. So being able to help it athletically, it's an honor and it's a blast."

While Oleson had more satisfaction from his performance at the regional meet compared to that of the Sunflower League Championships, he still felt like there was room for improvement. As Oleson turns his attention toward the state meet on Friday and Saturday at Wichita State's Cessna Stadium, Oleson guaranteed that his final competition in a Cougar uniform will be his best.

"I'm getting 6-08 next week," Oleson said.

Oleson hasn't been the only Cougar jumping to new heights. Vil broke the school record in the triple jump earlier in the season, and won the regional meet with a mark of 44 feet, 10.25 inches. The SM Northwest junior also punched a ticket to state in the 110-meter hurdles with a third-place finish.

Not to be outdone be the jumpers, the SM Northwest throwers have more than done their part in the Cougars' seven meet victories. Morrison won the shot put with a throw of 52 feet, 11.50 inches, while Stimach followed suit in the discus with a heave of 152 feet, 1 inch.

"Coach has helped us with keeping the right toe moving in the middle and just exploding out of the power position," Stimach said. "Just making that work has been great."

Two more SM Northwest throwers will join Morrison and Simbeck at state, as Noah Simbeck and Kaden Bower took third and fourth in the javelin with respective throws of 169 feet, 7 inches and 167 feet, 5 inches.

Two SM Northwest pole vaulters are also state-bound after Seth Mosburg and Jonathan Sommerfield both cleared 13 feet to finish second and third, respectively.

While Cooper credited the Cougars' competitors in the field events for setting the tone early in the season, he's been pleased to see the progression that the SM Northwest boys have made on the track, too.

Junior Hayden Goodpaster led the Cougars with a first-place finish in the 400 meters with a time of 49 seconds, and helped SM Northwest close out the meet with a victory in the 4x400-meter relay. Goodpaster was joined on the relay by Ben Snyder, Peyton Carder and Julian Gutierrez, and they clocked in with a time of 3:23.30.

"Our field has just been doing amazing out there getting us tons of points, and our track has been working extremely hard from the 4x1 to the open events to the distance runners," Goodpaster said. "Everybody has really come together. We have a close-knit group."

Goodpaster added a second-place finish in the 200 meters, and said he's feeling in tip-top shape after missing the first two meets of the season due to injury.

"I felt great. I've been working all season for this," Goodpaster said. "I've been slowly building up, and tonight was kind of the showcase to go out there and see the best that I can do."

Baqurious Stokes rounded out the state qualifiers for the SM Northwest sprinters after taking fourth in the 100 meters.

Snyder served as the bridge between the SM Northwest sprinters and distance runners, as he also helped the Cougars qualify for state in the 4x800-meter relay. Drew Vander Leest, Spencer Kaleko and Spencer Shreve completed the Cougars' 4x800-meter relay, which posted a time of 8:17.41 en route to third place. Snyder also earned the final state-qualifying spot in the open 800 after finishing fourth with a time of 2:00.64.

The final two Cougar state qualifiers came in the 1,600-meter combo of Ben Harrell and Michael Scott. Harrell and Scott finished first and second, respectively, with times of 4:35.79 and 4:36.78.

While Scott has served as the catalyst of the SM Northwest distance crew, Harrell has quickly emerged as one of the Cougars' top runners since joining the team this spring. Harrell's sister, Lauren Harrell, was a standout distance runner at Maranatha Christian Academy, so Cooper knew that Ben had a lot of potential.

"I said, 'Ben Harrell, you have Harrell genes. And he said, 'I don't know. I'll check with my dad.' He's got her genes, so he's good," Cooper said. "I said, 'You need to show that you're a Harrell,' and he got third in our league in the mile and ran 4:29. So yeah, fantastic. He's one of our many success stories where he said, 'Huh. I guess I'm going to try harder.' Then the ball gets rolling and it catches. It's so contagious."

As Ben Harrell has developed some consistency over the past over the past few weeks, he's been quick to give credit to his teammates for helping his transition into distance running.

"I've always liked running, and this year I've had a couple of teammates like Michael (Scott) that have really pushed for me to try to run more because I'm better than I am at swimming," Harrell said. "I'm enjoying it more now."

The SM Northwest sophomore went into the race with the plan of sticking with Scott to put him in good position to qualify for state. Between finding his pace with Scott and a few words of encouragement from Lauren when he needed it most, Ben said the race could not have gone much better.

"Her and her boyfriend really helped because I heard them cheering," Ben Harrell said. "Most of the people are on this side (the home straightaway), but they were on that side. It really helped to push me on the corner down there."

After the Cougars' balanced showing on Friday help them post a team score of 138 to top SM North by 26 points to win the regional title, Cooper acknowledged that the state meet will present a challenge that they have not encountered yet.

"Everything has to line up because it's the cream of the creams. They have high expectations, and they're not wilting under pressure," Cooper said. "So I'm sure they think, 'We are going there to perform because we're not done until that meet is over.' So who knows? I've been there a lot — 35, 36 of them. I think they have high expectations."

The path to a state title for the Cougars will go through the Indians, who are the defending 6A champions. North had four regional champions in Asher Molina (3,200 meters), Ike Diggs (300-meter hurdles), Harrison Boldt (pole vault) and the 4x100-meter relay team of Danny Bradley Jr, Brandon Denman, Zachary Pittman and Noah Laird.

The state meet will be the first for Molina, who won the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:48.71. Freshman Blake Taylor, the Sunflower League 3,200-meter champion, followed in fourth with a time of 9:58.13.

"That really does mean a lot because it's a lot easier to race out there when you know someone is in that race with you," said Molina of Taylor qualifying for state. "For instance, I looked over to my side and I saw Joseph (Coddington) for the first mile, five laps and it really just helped me because having someone there that's like your brother and that you've really bonded with, it's inspirational for lack of words to say. It gets me to run, honestly. So going there with him (Taylor), that's going to be an absolute blast. I'm so stoked for him. He really does deserve it. He works tremendously hard."

Molina has been at the center of the young core of SM North distance runners who have stepped up to fill the voids of Belesti and Alex Akalu, Noah Stevenson and Adam Dujakovich. While the former SM North runners have moved on, their presence has not been forgotten by Molina.

The SM North sophomore has felt good about the majority of his races this season, but he acknowledged that his lack of a kick has kept him from reaching his full potential. Molina changed all of that with a big kick to coast to a regional title on Friday, and he credited a superstition he picked up from Stevenson to find an extra gear.

"He wore a headband all of the time and he had somewhat long hair. In the last part of the race, he would always throw it off and then he'd have a such a great kick and everyone would go crazy over it," Molina said. "Last year, I had a big problem with not being able to kick. I would always get beat in the last 50, 100 meters of the race.

"I figured I would do everything I could, so one of the things that I've tried is putting on the headband and throwing it off. It almost triggers like I physical reaction when I take it off. It's like when I don't kick, it's looks really dumb so that's just really my major inspiration for my kick. I also just have PTSD from being passed in the last parts of the race."

Molina, Coddington, Luke Kasunic and Carter Jacobson also qualified for state in the 4x800-meter relay with a second-place time of 8:14.04. Jacobson followed that up with a second-place finish in the open 800 after clocking in at 1:59.93, and then rounded out the meet by helping the Indians to fourth in the 4x400-meter relay.

Joining Jacobson on the Indians' 4x400-meter relay were Carlitos Hernandez, Brandon Denman and Zach Pittman, who teamed up for a time of 3:27.34. The Indians will be sending all three of their relays to state, as Denman, Pittman, Danny Bradley Jr. and Noah Laird won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 42.75. Denman continued to rack up the points by finishing second in the 400 meters and third in the 800 meters, while Laird also took third in the 100 meters.

Rounding out the state qualifiers for the Indians is Ike Diggs, who won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.01 before letting out a celebratory roar.

"It's crazy. I didn't even expect to make it (to state) in the 300," Diggs said. "I messed up on the 110s and didn't qualify for state. I PR'd by more than a second."

Diggs was down in the dumps after not placing in the top four in the 110-meter hurdles, but he was able to get out of the blocks quickly to boost his confidence in the 300 hurdles, which is something he's been working on with assistant coach Aaron Sawyer.

"Coach always tells me that I'm slow in the start," Diggs said. "So that's what I fixed today, and I think it worked."

The final five state qualifiers for the Indians came in the field events — led by Boldt in the pole vault. Boldt cleared 14 feet to win the competition after no-heighting at the Sunflower League meet.

"I knew I had to dial in and focus this week," Boldt said. "So I came prepared and came to jump high, and that's what I did."

After missing most of April due to a broke thumb, Boldt has still been in the process of finding the right length of pole to use, but he believes he found the one on Friday.

"My run has been pretty solid," Boldt said. "I'm working on these new 14-06 poles, so definitely a good swing and then closing out at the very top of the pole are some of my main things. I've still got some things to fix before state, but I'm looking forward to it."

Rounding out the state qualifiers for the Indians are Marcos Garcia (shot put, second place), Carlitos Hernandez (triple jump, third), Byron Morgan (high jump, third) and Danny Presler (discus, fourth).

SMNW girls tie for 4th, SM North 7th

After being sidelined with a knee injury in her sophomore campaign, SM Northwest junior Sarah Petersen led the way for the Cougar girls squad at the regional meet after winning the shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 4 inches.

"After missing a year, I'm really proud of how I came back because I was throwing like 31 (feet) and now I'm throwing like 38," Petersen said. "I've improved a lot this year, and I'm really proud of myself."

While Peterson was pleased to be a regional champ, her best mark was still a little bit short of what she's aiming to throw at state.

"I really want to break 40 this year," Petersen said. "That's one of my main goals. I've really wanted to work toward that all season."

While Petersen's progression in her return has been one of the highlights for the Cougars this season, the injury bug bit them hard with the news of junior distance runner Molly Born being sidelined for the rest of the season with a stress fracture in her foot.

"I fractured my navicular bone," Born said. "So I should be out for a while, but I'm hoping to keep training — doing some running in the water. I should hopefully be ready to go for next cross country season."

The defending state champion in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters admitted that her passion for running clouded the pain for a while, but it got to a point to where Born needed to do back off of her training.

"It's been hurting for a while now. I've been trying to just run through it," Born said. "It probably isn't the best thing to do as I find now. I don't know. It happens."

Although the reality of not being able to run at regionals and state was a crushing blow to Born, it did not keep her from making her way down to the track on her scooter to cheer on her teammates.

"She's 100 percent team. We talked about running three races — the 800, the 1,600 and the 3,200 (at regionals and state)," said Cooper of Born. "She said last year, 'I want to do it as a junior because what if I could score 30 points?' Thirty points puts you almost on the podium. She's sorely missed, but it's cool she's here and everybody loves her because of her attitude."

Born's teammates did their best to make up for her absence, as the Cougars collected five second-place finishes. The individual runner-up performances for the Terri McCullough (100 meters), Davia Clarke (200 meters), Shelby Beaumont (triple jump) and Abigail Kelly-Salo (pole vault). Clarke and McCullough contributed to the other second-place finish by joining Tamaya Martin and Melissa Schmidt in the 4x100-meter relay. The Cougar relay broke its own school record with a time of 49.92, which was the first time under 50 seconds this season.

Black also earned trip to state in the triple jump with a fourth-place finish, and Natalie Egan rounded out the qualifiers for the Cougars by taking third in the long jump.

The Cougars scored 71 points, which tied them for fourth with Blue Valley North.

The field events were where the SM North girls did a good portion of damage as well. The duo of Danielle Scaduto and Madison Rosas went one-two in the javelin with respective throws of 120 feet, 7 inches and 112 feet, 11 inches.

Natalie Lanman claimed the other first-place finish for the Indians after winning the pole vault with a clearance of 11 feet, 6 inches.

"It felt pretty good today," Lanman said. "I definitely could have done better, but I'm not too mad at how I did."

After clearing 11-06, Lanman elected to raise the bar to 12 feet, 0.25 inches to try to break her own school record. The SM North senior admitted that she let the windy conditions get to her head despite being ensured by pole vault coach Burnadette Wagner that she was stronger than the wind.

"The wind today was not my friend. It was more of like a head and a crosswind, and it just kind of kept getting to me," Lanman said. "Once I started running, I felt it pick up more and I was like, 'I don't want to get thrown back too far and not be able to make it.' So I wanted to wait until the wind died down a bit, but it just wouldn't die down."

While Lanman had mixed emotions about the regional meet, she still has a lot of confidence going into state.

"I'm feeling pretty good," Lanman said. "There is going to be lots of good competition there, so I'm excited. A lot of my friends made it, so it will be good to compete with them one last time."

The SM North distance runners did the rest of the scoring for the Indians. Senior Amber Reed placed third in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. Reed, Molly Ryan, Cassie Raines and Katie Kasunic punched their tickets to state in the 4x800-meter relay after earning a second-place finish. Kasunic will join Reed at state in the 3,200 meters after taking fourth at regionals.

The Indians posted a team score of 53 points to take seventh place.