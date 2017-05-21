Soccer roundup: SMNW, Maranatha fall in regional title matches

Shawnee Mission Northwest's girls soccer team ended its season with a 2-1 loss to Olathe Northwest on Friday in the Class 6A regional championship match.

The Ravens grabbed the lead in the ninth minute after scoring on a header, but the Cougars were able to find an equalizer shortly after an Olathe Northwest player was sent off with a red card midway through the first half.

Baker signees Kara Knapp and Alix Willming teamed up to pull the Cougars level in the 26th minute, as they capitalized on a set piece from 35 yards out. Knapp sent the box into the box, and Willming was able to score on the second touch to tie it up at 1-1.

Olathe Northwest was able to retake the lead 10 minutes later, though, and held the Cougars off the rest of the way to advance to the 6A quarterfinals.

Shawnee Mission Northwest finished the season with a record of 11-5-2.

Bishop Miege 5, Maranatha Christian Academy 1

The best girls soccer season in Maranatha Christian Academy's history ended on Thursday with a 5-1 loss to defending 4-1A state champion Bishop Miege in the regional championship match.

Debra Zuniga scored for the Eagles on an assist from Kayla Crowder.

Maranatha ended the season with a record of 10-7.