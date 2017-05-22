Golf roundup: Klis leads St. James to third place at 5A state tournament

Fresh off of a regional championship last week in Topeka, the St. James Academy boys golf team placed third at the Class 5A state tournament on Monday at Salina Municipal Golf Course.

The Thunder posted a team score of 303, which was only two strokes back of champion St. Thomas Aquinas and one behind runner-up Andover.

"Overall as a team, I think we did very well. I feel like everybody says that there are two strokes somewhere that we could have got or there is some way with could have saved it and got first place, but everybody says that," St. James senior Jordan Klis said. "Overall as a team, I think we know we did very well. We were confident out there. A 303 is not a bad score. The other teams (Aquinas and Andover) just played better."

Klis carded the low round of the day for the Thunder with a 73, which was good for sixth place. The St. James senior was tied for third through 18 holes before going into a tiebreaker with five other golfers.

"I tried to just keep pushing the ball forward and stick to my game and let the short game do the rest. (My) putting was hot today, so that helped a ton," Klis said in a phone interview Monday night. "I was making my 5-footers, and felt confident about it. I think that is definitely what caused my score today."

Fellow senior Will Wilk finished just outside of the top 10 in an eight-way tie for 11th place. Wilk fired a round of 75, and his consistency all season long has meant a lot to the Thunder, according to Klis.

"It's always been nice to go into a round and if somebody else comes out with a nice low-to-mid-70s score, you know Will is definitely going to come out with a low-to-mid-70 for sure. He's been consistent all year," Klis said. "I think he's had only really one bad score this year. Other than that, he's been 77 and below. It's super nice to have Will on our back and carry us a little bit to give us that one score that keeps us up there with all of the other teams."

The junior tandem of Grant Eaton and Frankie Failoni finished in the top 30 to round out the Thunder's team score. Eaton tied for 24th with a round of 77, and Failoni was one shot back in a tie for 28th. Seniors Connor Plattner (T-59th, round of 84) and Matt Surface (T-65th, round of 85) completed the Thunder's third-place state team.

"As a team, having four seniors, I think we finished very well," Klis said. "I'm happy with the way it went."

Aerni leads Mill Valley to 11th

Mill Valley finished 11th as a team behind a round of 80 from sophomore Blake Aerni. The Jaguars' No. 1 golfer tied for 40th place.

Junior Kyle Bonnstetter was one shot back of Aerni in a tied for 44th. Sophomores Tanner Moore (T-53rd, 83), Nick Davie (T-59th, 84), and junior Jack Roush (90th, 99) rounded out the Jaguars' state team.

De Soto's Lee cards 85

De Soto senior Daniel Lee qualified individual for the 5A state tournament, and shot a round of 85 to tie for 65th place.

SMNW duo cracks top 20 at 6A state tournament

Shawnee Mission Northwest junior C.C. Ghilardi fired a round of 73 to place sixth at the 6A state tournament at Auburn Hills Golf Course in Wichita.

Sophomore Joe Bultman joined Ghilardi in the top 20 after finishing in a seven-way tie for 12th with a round of 75.

Toomay represents Maranatha at 2A state tournament

Maranatha Christian Academy sophomore Chris Toomay placed 86th at the 2A state tournament at the Golf Club of Southwind in Garden City after shooting a round of 130.