Pursuit ends in Shawnee, K-9 and helicopter search followed

According to recorded radio traffic, a Lake Quivira police officer pursued a vehicle into Shawnee on westbound Holliday Drive late Saturday night.

The pursuit ended in a crash near the railroad crossing at Holliday Drive and Wilder Road in northern Shawnee around 10:15 p.m.

Radio traffic indicated that two people ran from the crashed vehicle and into the woods.

A Shawnee Police Department activity log shows the incident as a "hit-and-run crash." No other details are provided in the activity log.

Radio traffic indicates Shawnee Police called out a K-9 unit from off-duty to conduct a search of the area. A Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter was also called into the area to assist with the search.

In an emailed response to questions on Sunday, Major Dan Tennis said, "that is all accurate."

In a follow up email Monday morning, Major Tennis stated, "We [Shawnee Police] are working the crash. Lake Quivira has the information on the pursuit and charges questions."

Tennis added, "The [crash] report is not complete."

Attempts to contact the Lake Quivira Police Department have not been returned as of Monday morning.

Operation 100 News will continue to pursue this story and update this report as new information becomes available.