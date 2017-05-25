Moeder helps Mill Valley softball mash past Carroll in state quarterfinals

— As Mill Valley junior Peyton Moeder stepped in the batter's box to lead off the first inning of the Jaguars' 5A state tournament quarterfinal matchup against Bishop Carroll on Thursday, she didn't care that the odds were stacked against them on paper.

The Golden Eagles only lost one game in the regular season, they were playing on their home field and they had won five out of the last six 5A state titles, but Moeder made sure that the Jaguars dictated the game from the very first pitch.

Moeder led off the game with a double and advanced to third on an error, before scoring on a wild pitch to jump-start the Jaguars. Mill Valley went on to send 11 to the plate in a seven-run first inning, as the seventh-seeded Jaguars went on to knock off the second-seeded Golden Eagles, 9-7, to move on to the semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday against Eastern Kansas League foe Blue Valley Southwest.

"We just came out knowing that we've got to be aggressive for the first pitch of the first inning, and that's how we went with it," Moeder said. "We've just had to stay loud, keep talking to each other and keep it up through the whole game."

The Valparaiso commit added a two-run single to wrap up the Jaguars' seven-run first. Haley Puccio and Grace Abram kept the line moving with RBI singles, and Lilly Blecha helped highlight the Jaguars' rally with a two-run double.

The Golden Eagles fought right back in it with four runs in the home half of the frame to cut Mill Valley's lead to 7-4. The Golden Eagles cut the deficit to one with a Madison Miller solo shot in the fourth, but that was as close as they would get against Jaguar freshman pitcher Lauren Florez — who tossed five innings to get the win.

"I realized that I had to throw a first-pitch strike and get up in my counts," Florez said.

While Florez found her groove as the game went on, the Jaguars (14-9) struggled to keep their offense going after the big first inning. After freshman Jess Garcia's single in the second, the Jaguars went without a hit until junior Sydney Parker came off of the bench to punch a two-out single to center in the sixth. Parker set the table for Moeder, who belted a two-run shot to left before being mobbed by her teammates at the plate after rounding the bases.

"The biggest hit was Sydney Parker. That was huge to come off the bench with two outs for Peyton at the top of the lineup and turn it over," Mill Valley coach Jessica DeWild said. "Huge, huge. And then Moeder, she's really been coming along. All year she's been great, but her power has really started to show up the past few games. She's just been outstanding."

The Golden Eagles (21-2) tried to get the runs back in the bottom of the sixth by playing some small ball. Leadoff hitter Meghan Gutierrez got the Golden Eagles rolling with a bunt single to third basemen Grace Lovett, which prompted DeWild to lift Florez for senior Shelby Bonn.

Carroll continued to make Lovett work, as Emma Eck laid down another bunt, but this time, the Mill Valley sophomore was able to get the out at first.

"She's really come along. That's not her natural position," said DeWild of Lovett. "She's a catcher. She's made amazing strides and been huge all year. She's been on fire lately. She's been great."

With Gutierrez on second, Lovett had to stay a little bit closer to the bag in case the Carroll senior tried to swipe third, but she also knew that the Golden Eagles wouldn't be afraid to put down another bunt. Lovett was lined up in exactly the right spot, as she nabbed a line drive off the bat of Allyssa Vonfeldt before throwing over to second to double off Gutierrez to end the inning.

"I kind of knew that they were going to keep testing me at third and keep trying to see if they could get a bunt on me, so I kind of just sat up there and waited for it to come," Lovett said. "I just said, 'If a line drive comes, I guess I'm going to take it to the face.' So I just stood up there and took my chances with a bunt, and then caught that line drive and threw it to second."

Lovett's web gem brought the Mill Valley faithful to their feet, and the Jaguar student section started up a "public schooling" chant — much to the ire of Bishop Carroll's fans. Dozens of Mill Valley students made the trip from Shawnee to cheer on the Jaguars, and the track and field team came to support them as well before competing today and tomorrow in the state meet at Wichita State.

"I love our school. I love Mill Valley," Lovett said. "Everyone their just supports each other and keeps each other up during sports. I love that they came three hours to come watch us and support us. It's really motivating."

Carroll made one last threat in the bottom of the seventh, when Kaylin Watkins led things off with a solo shot. Bonn then recovered to retire the next three Golden Eagles to send the Jaguars to the state semifinals.

The Jaguars have now won 10 of their last 11 games, and swept a doubleheader from BV Southwest with 10-6 and 6-3 victories on May 6.

"We always knew we had the potential to be great. Our defense let us down a lot in some of those losses, and we just gave things away," DeWild said. "Part of that is being young, and part of that is that just got down on ourselves and we had one bad inning. We addressed that. Errors happen, but we can't let the bad inning happen. Really that's been a main focus of our's is to avoid the big inning and it's been working."

The sixth-seeded Timberwolves (15-8) upended third-seeded Maize, 9-7, in the final quarterfinal matchup on Thursday at the Wichita-Two Rivers Youth Complex. Despite the Jaguars' two wins over the Timberwolves, DeWild didn't have a preference of who her team would play in the semifinals.

"We don't care. We don't care. Either one," DeWild said. "We want all of them. Bring them on. We're confident — very confident right now — and we know if we play our game, regardless of what our record shows it's going to be pretty hard to beat us. We have it where we want right now, and we're firing on all cylinders."

Top-seeded Shawnee Heights (23-0) will take on Valley Center (20-3) at 11 a.m. Friday in the other semifinal. The winners of Mill Valley/BV Southwest and Heights/Valley Center will play at 2 p.m. Friday in the state title game. The losers will clash at 1 p.m. in the third-place game.

The Jaguars are vying for their first appearance in the state title game since 2013.