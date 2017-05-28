Mill Valley softball takes fourth at 5A state tournament

— After pulling off the upset of second-seeded Bishop Carroll in the Class 5A state tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, the Mill Valley softball team settled for fourth place after losses to Blue Valley Southwest and Valley Center on Friday at the Wichita-Two Rivers Youth Complex.

The Jaguars lost to BV Southwest, 11-7, in the semifinals after falling in a 10-0 hole after three and a half innings. After the Timberwolves scored a run on a Jaguar error, Kathryn Reeg belted a two-run shot to put BV Southwest up 3-0 in the first.

The Jaguars had prided themselves on playing crisp defense during their surge in the second half of the season, but the miscues they had in the field against the Timberwolves and the Hornets came back to bite them.

"We struggled defensively at times today, but that happens. You just have to fight back," Mill Valley coach Jessica DeWild said. "It's hard to spot teams points and then come back and win. We fought hard all the way through the end. I'm proud of them."

After BV Southwest pushed its lead to 10-0 with a five-run top of the fourth, DeWild demanded more out of her players, as the Jaguars were on the cusp of being run-ruled. The Jaguars answered their coach's call with three runs in the fourth and two apiece in the sixth and seventh.

Mill Valley (14-11) was able to bring the tying run to the on-deck circle with one out in the seventh, but BV Southwest pitcher Kori Stonestreet was able to buckle down and get out of the jam.

Senior Kristen Kelly and freshman Jess Garcia paced the Jaguars with two hits apiece against the Timberwolves. Kelly sparked the Jaguars' rally in the fourth with a triple, and came into score on a two-run double by Garcia.

Watching the improvement of Garcia, freshman Lauren Florez and the core group of sophomores Grace Lovett, Payton Totzke, Haley Puccio and Macey Gaschler was one of Kelly's favorite parts of her four years in the Mill Valley softball program.

"I liked to see the team grow throughout last year. The freshmen stepped up last year, and they were a big part of our team and they stepped up again this year as sophomores," Kelly, an Indiana State signee, said. "And our freshmen were so vital to our team this year. It was so great to have underclassmen step up because they needed to and they did great in that role."

Kelly and Shelby Bonn were the lone two seniors on the young Jaguars' squad. After making it to the state tournament in 2014 as freshmen, Kelly and Bonn enjoyed the opportunity to play in it again to conclude their high school careers.

"I'm glad we got to end the way we started and be able to show this team that we can go to state," Bonn said.

After starting in the circle against BV Southwest in the semifinals, Bonn came on in relief of Florez against Valley Center in the Jaguars' 10-2 loss to the Hornets. Florez worked around two bases runners to throw a scoreless first, but ran into more trouble in the second. Two errors led to a eight-run, two-out rally for the Hornets.

"I think there were some plays that could have been made that could've have stopped the big innings, but we can't do anything about it now," Kelly said.

Bonn came on to get the last out of the second, and only gave up two more runs over the next four innings. The McPherson signee is looking forward to playing at the next level, but is also excited to see what Florez can do as the Jaguars' ace over the next three years.

"As a freshman, it's really hard to step into high school and be a varsity pitcher," said Bonn of Florez. "So just being able to help her through it all has been great."

Sliding into the senior rolls of Bonn and Kelly will be Peyton Moeder, Lilly Blecha, Sydney Parker and Grace Abram. DeWild is confident that the leadership of the four upcoming seniors and the talent of her underclassmen will fuel the Jaguars to another trip to state next spring.

"It's huge. We'll be back," DeWild said. "This team is hungry now. I was really hoping we'd make it here just so they could have a taste of it.

"Winning, too, on top of that — at least that game (against Bishop Carroll) — and then having today happen. I think they'll have a nice fire to get back. That experience of being here and knowing what to expect will be huge for the next couple of years for this team."