4x800 relays lead SM North track and field at state meet

— Shawnee Mission North senior Amber Reed looked up in the air with a huge smile while being hugged by her 4x800-meter relay teammates after a second-place finish on Saturday at the state track and field meet at Wichita State’s Cessna Stadium.

The Wichita State signee cherished one of her last moments of running with Katie Kasunic, Molly Ryan and Cassie Raines while taking in a view she’ll see a lot more of over the next four years with the Shockers.

“This is great. I can’t wait to be here running every day next year,” Reed said. “I’m so glad to be here with my teammates. It’s just really exciting. I’m glad I got to end my track season and high school with them.”

Reed and Kasunic also ran together in the 3,200 meters. Reed finished in sixth, while Kasunic followed in 10th.

“That was awesome,” Kasunic said. “Having one last race with Amber was really special.”

Kasunic and Reed were both a part of the Indians’ 4x800-meter relay team that took fifth at state last year, while Ryan and Raines served as alternates. Ryan credited the Indians’ strong showing to not focusing too much on the clock.

“I think we competed more than we ran for time,” Ryan said. “We just really wanted to compete and pass people, so the time didn’t really matter.”

Reed earned another state medal after placing fourth in the 1,600 meters.

The Indians did the rest of their damage in the field events, with Natalie Lanman taking third in the pole vault and Madison Rosas and Danielle Scaduto placing fifth and 11th, respectively, in the javelin. The SM North girls tied for 10th in the team standings.

The 4x800-meter relay was the highlight of the meet for the SM North boys as well. With only senior Carter Jacobson returning from last year’s state champion 4x800-meter relay team, Asher Molina, Joseph Coddington and Luke Kasunic stepped up to help North to third place.

“I think it kind of shows the consistency of our team like how we can just do it year after year, even if we lose key parts,” Jacobson said.

The Indians also placed in the 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays. Jacobson, Carlitos Hernandez, Brandon Denman and Zach Pittman took fourth in the 4x400 relay to wrap up the Indians’ 13th-place finish in the boys team standings. Denman, Pittman, Noah Laird and Danny Bradley chipped in a sixth-place finish in the 4x100 relay.

Denman (fourth place, 400 meters), Molina (fifth, 3,200), and Jacobson (eighth, 800) rounded out the Indians’ state medalists.