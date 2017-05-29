Crews inspecting city’s pipes

Crews from two different companies have started the six month process of inspecting some of the city of Shawnee’s pipes.

They will be using video to check out the pipes as part of our Stormwater Drainage Maintenance Program.

The two contractors the city hired are Mayer Specialty Services out of Goddard and A-1 Sewer and Septic Services out of Merriam.

These crews will be using remote controlled cameras to inspect nearly 19 miles of the City's drainage pipe system.

The Shawnee Public Works Department uses this information about the condition of the pipes so it can identify those in danger of failing.

If you have any questions about the pipe video inspection contractors or other issues related to the Stormwater Management Program, please contact stormwater@cityofshawnee.org or call 913-742-6009.