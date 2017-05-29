Maranatha’s Brownlee garners three golds in final state meet

— Maranatha Christian Academy senior Brooke Brownlee had already hauled in her fair share of hardware before her final state track and field meet last weekend at Wichita State's Cessna Stadium, but she added three more gold medals to her résumé on Saturday to round out her career.

Brownlee became a three-time state champion in the 100-and 200-meter dashes, but the most meaningful first-place finish for the Maranatha senior came in the 4x100-meter relay — which included Grace Wojcik, Phoebe Hines and Aaliyah Buckner.

"That was the best thing this meet has given me. That was incredible," Brownlee said. "I really didn't expect it beforehand, and then being able to get the win on that one was amazing. That was my highlight of this meet."

With the Eagles in third place going into the final handoff, Brownlee took the baton from Buckner and blazed past Kiowa County's Morgan Powell and Heritage Christian's Kate Allen to win the relay by .05 seconds with a time of 50.35.

"Just do this for them, do this for my team and do this for God," Brownlee said when reflecting back on her anchor leg. "It was really tough to catch that girl, but in my head I was like, 'You've got to go. You've got to push.'"

Both of Brownlee's individual titles had an extra special meaning to her as well. Hines joined Brownlee in the 100-meter finals and earned a sixth-place finish with a time of 13.08. Brownlee clocked in at 12.35 to win the event.

"I'm so happy for her. That's exactly what I wanted," said Brownlee of Hines. "We wanted to go to finals. I probably care more about the fact that she medaled than that I got first."

Along with shooting for a third straight title in the 200 meters to round out her career, Brownlee was determined to beat of personal-best time of 25.53 — which still stood from her sophomore year. After coasting to first place, Brownlee looked up at the clock in awe as she saw the time of 25.27 next to her name.

"It's amazing," Brownlee said. "I'm so grateful to God and my coaches for pushing me in practice and making me not settle for mediocrity, but push for excellence."

Brownlee and the Maranatha sprinters crew led the Eagles to a sixth-place finish in the Class 2A girls team standings. The Eagles racked up 33 points.

Maranatha senior Micah Webb led the way for the Eagles on the boys side with a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash. Webb finished with a time of 11.25.

The MidAmerica Nazarene signee led Maranatha to a tie for 26th place in the boys team standings.