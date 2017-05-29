Mill Valley girls track and field finishes fourth at state meet

— For the second straight year, Mill Valley high-jumpers Morgan Thomas and Megan Eckman claimed the top two spots in their main event on Friday at the state track and field meet at Wichita State’s Cessna Stadium.

After Eckman won the Class 5A high jump title in 2016, it was Thomas’ turn to stand at the top of the awards podium as the Mill Valley tandem put an exclamation point on their high school careers. Eckman and Thomas both cleared 5 feet, 6 inches to tie their personal-bests, but the latter won the event based on the least number of misses.

Thomas was on a roll before the bar went up to 5 feet, 8 inches, as she made clearances on her first attempts at 4-10, 5-0, 5-2, 5-4 and 5-6.

“I wanted it,” Thomas said. “I was giving it everything I had, going as fast as I could and just thinking about everything.”

After Thomas missed her third attempt at 5-8, Eckman barely clipped the bar on her final jump to secure the title for her teammate. For a brief moment, Eckman buried her face in the mat in disbelief, but then looked up, saw Thomas and ran over to her high-jumping teammate for a long, emotional hug.

“Oh my gosh it’s awesome, and to have Macy place, too — it’s so exciting,” Eckman said of Morgan’s younger sister, who finished sixth to end her freshman season. “It’s been an awesome four years.”

Between winning a state title, having one of her best friends take second, competing with her sister one last time and doing it all in front of her dad, Mill Valley high jump coach Eric Thomas, Morgan couldn’t have asked for anything more.

“Thanks Coach Thomas because he got us here,” Morgan said of her father. “He’s the reason we’re here.”

The high jump title was just the start of a busy state meet for Morgan, who also finished fourth in the triple jump and sixth in the javelin. Macy has begun to follow in Morgan’s footsteps as a multis athlete, and loved every minute of her one high school season with her sister and Eckman — who she also views as a family member.

“They’ve basically just been my big sisters this whole time,” Macy said. “They’re like second coaches to me.”

The Thomas sisters and Eckman had plenty of help in lead the Jaguars to a fourth-place finish. In the field events, Gabby Hopkins (second place, shot put), Adelle Warford (fourth, javelin), Riley Doyle (seventh, javelin) and Lydia Mcdaneld (eighth, long jump) also earned state medals.

The Jaguars also defended their state title in an event on the track. Juniors Bella Hadden and Britton Nelson, sophomore Delaney Kemp and freshman Morgan Koca clocked in with a school-record time of 9:38.35 to bring home a second straight 4x800-meter relay title.

Hadden, Nelson and Kemp ran on last year’s state championship relay team, but the meet for Koca was something she had never dreamed of a few months ago.

“I almost didn’t even do track. I was planning on doing soccer and I joined at the last minute,” Koca said. “I didn’t know anything, and one meet they put me in the 4x8 and I guess it just clicked. I never thought I would be a state champion as a freshman. It’s crazy.”

Koca had her fair share of pre-race jitters before the 4x800 relay on Saturday, even after taking seventh in the 3,200 meters on Friday. The Mill Valley freshman lauded the leadership of Nelson, Hadden and Kemp for helping to ease her nerves and chip in a consistent split.

“They’ve encouraged me the whole way. I wouldn’t be able to do it without them,” Koca said. “They’re always there to support me when I’m nervous. Like before this race, I was freaking out. They were right there by my side just helping me through it.”

Nelson joined Koca in receiving a state medal in the 3,200 meters after posting a fourth-place finish. Kemp added a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 meters to round out the meet for the Mill Valley girls distance runners.

The Jaguars scored 67 points to finish just two points shy of Pittsburg for third place. Mill Valley and Pittsburg were both leap-frogged by St. James in the 4x400-meter relay, which knocked the Jaguars off of the podium.

Callahan, 4x800 relay paces MV boys

Mill Valley junior Trey Callahan highlighted the state meet for the MV boys team with a seventh-place finish in the shot put. Callahan’s fifth throw of 48 feet, 2.5 inches earned him a state medal.

The Jaguars’ 4x800-meter relay of Mitchell Dervin, Darius Hightower, Justin Grega and Jakob Coacher claimed the final spot on the podium with an eighth-place time of 8:21.01.

Mill Valley placed 25th in the boys team standings.