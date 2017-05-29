Archive for Monday, May 29, 2017
Movies in the Park begins on June 6
May 29, 2017
A Disney favorite will kick off this summer’s Movies in the Park program.
On June 6, “Moana” will be shown at the Johnson County Park & Recreation District’s The Theatre in the Park, located north of the main entrance to Shawnee Mission Park, with a seperate entrance at 7710 Renner Rd.
Through this program, a total of four films will be shown on a 40-foot screen on the theatre stage on specific Tuesday nights.
Films will begin between 8:30 and 8:45 p.m., depending on sunset, and the cost is only $1 per person.
Gates open on movie nights at 7:30 p.m.
Please note that the theatre’s usual rain-out policy does not apply to movie nights. Due to licensing restrictions, if a movie has to be cancelled due to inclement weather, no refunds will be issued and no tickets will be revalidated.
