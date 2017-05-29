Rodriguez, De Soto throwers lead Wildcats at state track and field meet

— De Soto junior Ethan Rodriguez wasn’t feeling his best last weekend at the state meet, but that did not stop him from collecting two individual medals and helping the Wildcats’ 4x100-meter relay break their own school record.

Rodriguez clocked in at 22.30 to place fourth in the 200 meters, and posted a personal-best time of 10.98 in the 100 meters — which was good for fifth.

I have some allergies right now so it was hard to breath toward the end, but that can happen to anyone,” Rodriguez said after finishing the 200. “I’m not too disappointed. I’m very happy with today.”

The De Soto junior had hoped to run 100 more meters to round out the state meet on Saturday, but Rodriguez didn’t get the chance after the baton was dropped in an exchange between Exavier Jackson and Brogan Williams. While there was a collective disappointment among the Wildcats, they were still content with the meet as a whole after they broke the 43-second barrier for the first time in prelims.

“We’re not blaming anyone for what happened. It could have happened to anybody. It just happened to be in the finals,” Rodriguez said. “We weren’t too disappointed. We were going for to break 43 seconds, which we did in prelims, so that was the goal for us.”

Rodriguez, Watts, Williams and Jackson clocked in at 42.96 to finish second in prelims — trailing only eventual champion Leavenworth.

While the sprint group paced the Wildcats on the track, three De Soto throwers medaled in the field events.

Junior Zach Titus placed fourth in the shot put despite being discouraged with his best throw of 50 feet, 10 inches.

“I actually had a horrible throw today,” Titus said. ‘I only threw high 50s, and normally I average around like 52 (feet), so I was kind of upset about that. But I got fourth, so I’m pretty happy about it.”

Outside of not being satisfied with his performance, Titus enjoyed his time at the state meet — especially with being able to see some of his family from the Wichita area.

“I love this environment,” Titus said. ‘It just gets me so excited, and I just wish I could have done better for everyone else.”

The discus duo of Kelsey Heer and Emily Fuhr led the De Soto girls team by placing seventh and eighth, respectively, with throws of 113 feet, 3 inches and 108 feet, 5 inches.

The DeSoto boys team tied for 17th place, while the girls squad finished 23rd.