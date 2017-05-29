Shawnee student receives research award

This spring, more than 50 University of Kansas students received $1,000 undergraduate research awards to pursue academic projects.

Chloe Adams, a junior from Shawnee, was one of them.

Her research project is titled, “Investigating the Role of syg-1 and syg-2 in the GABAergic Motor Neurons of Caenorhabditis elegans.”

Adams is majoring in biochemistry.

Students apply for the awards by writing a four-page research proposal under the guidance of a mentor.

Faculty reviewers evaluate the applications based on the merit of the applicant's proposal, the applicant's academic record and a recommendation letter from the mentor.

