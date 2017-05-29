Archive for Monday, May 29, 2017
Shawnee student receives research award
May 29, 2017
This spring, more than 50 University of Kansas students received $1,000 undergraduate research awards to pursue academic projects.
Chloe Adams, a junior from Shawnee, was one of them.
Her research project is titled, “Investigating the Role of syg-1 and syg-2 in the GABAergic Motor Neurons of Caenorhabditis elegans.”
Adams is majoring in biochemistry.
Students apply for the awards by writing a four-page research proposal under the guidance of a mentor.
Faculty reviewers evaluate the applications based on the merit of the applicant's proposal, the applicant's academic record and a recommendation letter from the mentor.
