Shawnee students make Rockhurst Dean’s List

Rockhurst University recently announced the dean's list for the spring 2017 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

The following Shawnee students made the list: Amber Akin, Joseph Carmosino, Courtney Gammill, James Kerner, Christina Nguyen, Hieu-Antonio Phan, Rachel Schaff, Joseph Specht, Alvin Tapang and Alexander Van Pelt.