Archive for Monday, May 29, 2017
Shawnee students make Rockhurst Dean’s List
May 29, 2017
Rockhurst University recently announced the dean's list for the spring 2017 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
The following Shawnee students made the list: Amber Akin, Joseph Carmosino, Courtney Gammill, James Kerner, Christina Nguyen, Hieu-Antonio Phan, Rachel Schaff, Joseph Specht, Alvin Tapang and Alexander Van Pelt.
