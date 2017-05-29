Archive for Monday, May 29, 2017

Shawnee students make Rockhurst Dean’s List

By Staff Report

May 29, 2017

Rockhurst University recently announced the dean's list for the spring 2017 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

The following Shawnee students made the list: Amber Akin, Joseph Carmosino, Courtney Gammill, James Kerner, Christina Nguyen, Hieu-Antonio Phan, Rachel Schaff, Joseph Specht, Alvin Tapang and Alexander Van Pelt.

